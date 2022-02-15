Custo Lights Up New York York Fashion Week With Its FW22 Collection

Custo Barcelona returned to New York Fashion Week after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic with a brilliant collection in every sense of the word. The collection represented the idea of shining again from within to radiate light and illuminate your world.

Custo’s collection played with shapes and patterns in a variety of fabrics and patterns with playful patches and word art on streetwear-inspired pieces.



The dresses were the core elements of the collection and other pieces were designed to compliment these key pieces. Creative cut-outs and micro-min shorts and skirts dominated the collection. Shiny jacquards, multi-colored sequins, vibrant colored satins and shiny velvet jacquards were expertly juxtapositioned to created a collection that was playful, yet sophisticated. More relaxed pieces included micro jumpsuits with tiny trousers and long sweatshirts styled as mini dresses.

Stunning outerwear pieces dawned the runway including straight-cut maxi coats and quilted micro jackets full of glitter, and creative details.

Custo’s unmistakable hallmark of bold colors and bright prints were evident throughout the collection with colors including royal blue, navy, emerald green, red, and pink are combined with a more neutral palette such as grey, khaki, beige, nude pink, white and black.

Custo Barcelona filled the ballroom of the New York catwalk with light, where he has been parading for 25 years without missing a single season in front of a devoted audience.

ABOUT CUSTO BARCELONA

Custo Dalmau and his brother David founded the brand in the early 1980’s. The brothers had a graphic design background and decided to use t-shirts in lieu of canvas for their art and Custo Barcelona was born. The brand quickly became known for its signature look missing fabrics and patterns and utilizing bright and bold colors. The brand has an international following, including celebrities from all over the world. The Custo Barcelona collection features apparel, accessories, eyewear, fragrance, and watches.

