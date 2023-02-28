Cucculelli Shaheen Collection Fifteen at NYFW

Les Radiants

Cucculelli Shaheen presented Collection Fifteen (Fall/Winter 2023) at New York City’s iconic Webster Hall with a special live performance by musician Breanna Barbara.

Titled “Les Radiants,” Collection Fifteen is inspired by chaos and classicism, atomic poets, beautiful dynamite, Gotham surrealism, and the designers’ perennial muse, New York City.

Drawing inspiration from artists known for playing with light and shadow such as Baroque painter Georges de La Tour, Rembrandt, Caravaggio and contemporary visual artist Christopher Bucklow, the new collection embodies the passage of the sun in the sky from night into day.

Lush embroidery and effortless silhouettes continue to take center stage in a color palette of black, gunmetal, silver, red, champagne and gold. Drop-waist corsets, low-slung trousers, skirts, and cut-out details accentuate the hips while detachable sleeves and beaded leggings transform the looks. Key runway looks include: an anthracite sheer slip dress with smokey glass crystals paired with sheer tights; a ruby caped dress in oversized lace netting motif; a floor length coatstyled with matching mini and sheer tulle trousers with golden and silver metal dome and rings motifs; a radiating sun motif blazer paired with low-slung trousers; a silvered metallic glass beaded dress with cut-out details at the hip; long sleeved sheer black tulle dress with lace netting motifs and cut-outs; black jet sheer mini dress with exposed boning styled with matching tulle jet lace trouser.

Cucculelli Shaheen

Photos: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com

Rounding out the show this season included an appearance on the runway by winner of Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jaida Essence Hall and American Performer and former contestant on Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bosco.

SHOW CREDITS:

Styling: Cucculelli Shaheen/Anissa Silvas

Production: Muzam Productions

Music: Breanna Barbara

Casting: Muzam Productions

Make-up: Nick Lujan for Kevyn Aucoin

Hair: Clay Nielsen for Aveda

Nails: Pattie Yankee

Jewelry: Fabergé

Footwear: Chelsea Paris

Beverages: Topo Chico

About Cucculelli Shaheen

Cucculelli Shaheen is a New York-city based couture brand founded in 2016 by partners Anthony Cucculelli and Anna Rose Shaheen. Known for its lush and intricate embroidery pieces, Cucculelli Shaheen partners with the world’s top embroidery artisans and cutting-edge patternmakers to create wearable works of art. Each motif and silhouette are designed in New York City, and every embroidery is stitched by-hand using heritage techniques in Mumbai.

The duo met while working in Diane von Furstenberg’s West Village studio in the mid-aughts. A stint working in Florence, Italy, amplified their design partnership and they have been working together ever since. Cucculelli Shaheen is defined by its synthesis of lush embroidery and effortless silhouette. Inspiration is drawn from classical art, music, mythology, and New York City.

Cucculelli Shaheen is available at top luxury retailers worldwide like Bergdorf Goodman, Moda Operandi, and Harvey Nichols Dubai, among others.

@cucculellishaheen

cu-sh.com

