Cross Eyed Moose FW23 Collection at NYFW: Men’s

CROSS EYED MOOSE (CEM) debuted their collection for the FW23 season this morning at New York Men’s Day. Entitled, “Urban Explorer,” CEM was inspired by the concept of Uncharted Terrains and the Urban Explorer. The season explores the ever-changing lifestyle of today’s modern man and its future, with a play on the ability to discover and morph into the needs of different climates, altitudes, and attitudes – all with cross-functionality, performance capabilities, and bold aesthetic.

The designs focus on constant discovery, mixing fabrication with a range of performances, ergonomic shaping, wild prints and patterns, and utility details all around. The line is broken into four main color groups: hot reds, arctic blues, forest greens, and desert neutrals. Pieces evolve into different textiles and function between the different groups, which can easily be worn as color-blocked or as a bold monochromatic statement.

Cross Eyed Moose

Photos: Caitlin Ochs

The items are designed to be multi-purposed with features that allow the wearer to roam easily in any landscape, while maintaining practicality and style, whether it’s for crossing the concrete jungle, meta-jungle, or an actual jungle.

What: CROSS EYED MOOSE FW23 Collection

Where: New York Men’s Day

When: Friday, February 10, 2023

