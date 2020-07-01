Costa Rica Fashion Week Leads New Approach

Costa Rica Fashion Week is the second country in the LATAM region to follow a fully digital path to showcase the local and regional talent to audiences, buyers and investors. The Global Crisis has highly affected the fashion industry. Latin American brands are taking different approaches towards the future of their marketing strategies as Fashion Weeks throughout the world develop campaigns that approach audiences, consumers and buyers differently.

Generating visual productions that will take place at the Marriott Hacienda Hotel, Heredia (a City near the capital) during August, CRFW plans to share the content with all audiences free of charge in an effort to democratize the industry locally.

Following social distancing protocols established by the country’s government the organization will have physical available spaces for press and media only during the recordings of the shows. CRFW strives to follow environmental policy having a carbon-neutral transportation float via Lexus, a zero waste policy and proposals from designers that work along with sustainability processes that elevate the value of their brands.

All the content will be available via the web at costaricafashionweek.org, Facebook @costaricafashionweek and Instagram’s IGTV via @crfashionweek.

