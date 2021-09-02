Cosmoda Runway

COSMODA is set to unleash its force during NYC’s Age of Reopening this Fall 2021 with……- the return to real life events. COSPLAY RUNWAY set to launch during New York Fashion Week at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6 PM.

After several content– generating events in Orlando (Cosplay Capital of the South) over the past six months, COSMODA has gathered momentum and will produce the runway show that defines its origins.

“Imagine if Comic Con had a baby with Fashion Week – that is CosMODA: Cosplay Runway,” says Dan Hort, producer of the innovative crossover conceptual event. This is the launch of what will soon sweep the nation at Fashion Weeks all over the country and put a fantastical aspect into the usual fashion lineup and add the “Cosplay Couture” element. Starring a diverse group of Models and Designers, this groundbreaking catwalk concept will use the runway experience with Cosplayers themselves and designers who want to design with a cosplay spin featuring some of the most iconic figures in popular media and culture. Two levels cohabitate on the runway. Cosplayers who are the characters and create the look for themselves to wear is the most common presentation model.

CosMODA is interested in attracting designers who want to develop and create cosplay looks on models for fashion week. Most people today are not afraid to adopt a superhero look everyday in their wardrobe choices and showing a fashion fantastical direction 22featured. This time CosMODA is proud to feature John Ashford of Authentic who is making twelve of Mark Gruenwald’s most outstanding characters in many of his comics such as Squadron Supreme, Serpent Society, Quasar and, of course, Captain America male and female versions) , Derrick Grant of Next Level World 6and his sustainable line of fashions, American Umma, Robert E. Knight, Minika Ko doing a debut of a protagonist from a new book and series called RNWY Universe.

Written by Pablo Lopez, this amazing debut features a kickass woman, who is 6’2” and 169 years old named Samantha, who is both model and model citizen in a future set in the 21st to 24th centuries .that is full of tech and AI, interplanetary powerplays depicted as a Fashion Week Space Adventure. It makes sense that one of the CosMODA .sponsors is Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea. A woman owned company, this product’s taste is out of this world. Little Red Fashion is offering a $500 cash prize which will be staged the next week featuring a People’s Choice Award for Best Overall Winner for best c3osplay look.

Cosplay Runway is the brainchild of fashion icon Catherine Schuller-Gruenwald and popular arts stalwart Daniel Hort. Schuller-Gruenwald is the widow of Marvel Comics writer/editor Mark Gruenwald, who, amongst other things such as writing Captain America for over 10 years, was the continuity cop for all of the 7,000 character literary backdrop known as the Marvel Universe. Mark Gruenwald is the inspiration for the character Mobius M. Mobius who keeps The Time Variance Authority in working order played by Owen Wilson in the new Disney + series “Loki.” Known for innovative fashion experiences, COSMODA continues the trend of offering uniquely conceived and creatively executed events that feature empowering programs.

Included in the programming will be the announcement of initiatives including “Caps Around the World” and “Virtual Runways” as well as a “Heroes 2 Heroes Tribute” for First Responders in memory of the twentieth anniversary of 9/11. It just so happens this works so well with many other projects in the wings for fall and 2022. .Alex Boye will be performing his Warrior Song in a Wakanda segment .

Tickets for this event are available on EventBrite. For more information go to www.cosplayrunway.com or email dan@dhnyc.com or catschuller11@gmail.com.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cosplay-runway-new-york-fashion-week-tickets-166949461333

