COSMODA Returns to New York Fashion Week with Another Cosplay Runway

COSMODA will showcase their signature brand of “Cosplay Couture” at New York Fashion Week. Cosplayers will again strut their stuff as they walk the COSPLAY RUNWAY this Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 4:00PM at the Marriott Marquis, Times Square.



Known for innovative fashion experiences, COSMODA has established themselves as a pioneer in the merging of “geek culture” and high-end fashion. This fall lineup features designs by TigerBear Shoes, Fira X Swim Wear, Cookie Wear, and My Dogs Think I’m Crazy, along with the innovative Comic Book and Fantasy Costuming that COSMODA is known for.

In addition, this COSPLAY RUNWAY will mark the unveiling of several memorial portraits of beloved comic book illustrators and fandom icons by the legendary comic artist Bill Sienkiewicz, known for his seminal work on Marvel’s MOON KNIGHT, LEGION and NEW MUTANTS. Representing the first public showing of these commemorative works, they will be incorporated into a special tribute honoring Sci-Fi and Civil Rights pioneer Nichelle Nichols.

Cosplay Runway is the brainchild of fashion icon Catherine Schuller-Gruenwald and popular arts stalwart Daniel Hort. Hort is recognized as a pioneer in “cross-over” pop culture events and has showcased the works of major comic artists at international venues like Miami’s prestigious Art Basel, while Schuller-Gruenwald is the widow of Marvel Comics writer/editor Mark Gruenwald (1954-1996), who wrote the CAPTAIN AMERICA Comic Book for over 10 years, and famously oversaw production of the OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE, a vast encyclopedic compendium. Gruenwald also provided inspiration for the character Mobius M. Mobius played by Owen Wilson in the LOKI Disney+ series now slated for a second season.

Tickets for this event are available on EventBrite. For more information go to the website www.cosplayrunway.com or email dan@cosplayrunway.com or cat@cosplayrunway.com.

