Kinshasa in August, Conversations in Fashion with Girl Child Soldiers

Former Child soldiers in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo who have been set free from the militia and returned home are eagerly awaiting a 4-day workshop being organized in August to give them a 360-degree view of the fashion industry worldwide.

“About 250 million youth are at-risk of being recruited as child soldiers,” says Alveena Bakhshi, School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University New York, “and the threat of further marginalization is very real in the face of COVID 19. Historically almost half the child soldiers are girls. The UN Secretary General has gone on record to say that girls and women are more likely to be disadvantaged than men. And victimized, in the aftermath of COVID 19.”

This project could not have come at a better time. Simon Kangeta, Executive Director Ajedi-KA, Kinshasa, expedited the approvals and Daniel Kasindi, CEO of Académie de la mode et du design, Luxembourg, native son of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is excited to share his vision in sustainability and circular economy producing flax, yarn and fabric production, and training of dressmakers.

Ajedi-Ka defends and protects the harmonious development of children in the Democratic Republic of Congo, committed to reintegrating children affected by armed conflict while taking action to protect the environment with the help of children.

Académie de la mode et du design announces the second annual fashion week in the Design City of Luxembourg from October 3-10.

Interested designers, models, fashion houses may email ab2091@columbia.edu.

