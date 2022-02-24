Concept Korea unveils three fashion movies showcasing the AW22 collections of EENK, NOHANT and UL:KIN

Concept Korea is a program hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and supervised by the Korean Creative Content Agency to support the global advancement of Korean fashion brand playing a role in promoting globally the potential and dynamism of Korean fashion by conducting events as well as digital runway shows.

Famous Korean Top models and up-to -date dancers played the main roles to complete the story of each brand and to guid ahead in these series, that unveils the outstanding face of contemporary Korean designs



Concept Korea

The EENK movie is directed by Yoon Byul. Korean top models appear on stage, creating an reminiscent atmosphere of an old trunk show space where nostalgic fashion can be felt.

The NOHANT movie is directed by Jo Won-jun unfolds dreamlike storytelling with the BGM of the song ‘FNTSY’ by Hwang So-yoon, who is in charge of the vocals and guitar of the band New Boy.

UL:KIN story is lead by trending stars from ‘Street Woman Fighter’. This fashion film Directed by visual art group Segaji. shows the crowded parties at club in Seoul, and the lonely wreckage left behind after the end of all entertaiments.

‘Letter Project’, launched in 2013 by designer Hyemee Lee, presents fantasy – inspired silhouettes, and delicate touches of craftsmanship. For the 2022 F/W season the designer introduces the ‘V for Vintage’ collection inspired by the elegant glam styling of Vogue magazines in the 80’s.

EENK’s signature looks boldly unleashes with retro modernism: elegant yet powerful forms and colors, gaining new vitality with black and white, denim on denim, chunkyknit, and jacquard patterns. Menswear i tems were designed with powerful silhouettes, military outerwears meets vintage details, mysterious colours and jewel buttons to recreate the optimism of the disco era with a modern sense.

Instagram @eenk_official

Official Website www.eenk.co.kr

Launched in 2012 by the designer Noah Nam. NOHANT produces timeless pieces embodying the contemporary identity of Seoul. The AW22 collection re interprets representative elements of the era. It expresse the connection and coexistence of the past and the present in modern and minimal patterns. The color palette is purple, cobalt blue, and brown. Products such as an overfit oxford shirt, pintuck pants with a a knit with a vintage cable structure are interpreted in a modern way.

Instagram @offcial_nohant

Offcial website www.the-nohant.com

UL:KIN was launched in 2014 by designer Seongdong Lee, collecting discarded studies and graduation works to create an upcycled bag. Since then, the collection has been upcycled from vintage clothes, and the theme of ‘slaughter’ has been included in the collection to raise awareness about unconscious and reckless consumption, establishing ul:kin’s own ecosystem and presenting sustainable fashion.

The theme of Ul:kin’s 2022 F/W collection (groups of people, human interaction)’. People gather in clubs and parties as usual. The appearance of enjoying the party in different ways seems to have been reduced by removing the numerous groups we always face around us. Eventually, the party breaks down, leaving only the abandoned things in the place where the people left. The appearance of the club, where only the garbage and shells of what people eat, drink, enjoy, and consume is like the remains of human consumption. Last night’s crowded party and its ending are like a fast- forwarding ‘human interaction’.

Instagram @ul:kin_official

Official website www.ul:kin.co.kr

