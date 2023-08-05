Colombiamoda + Colombiatex 2023, Fashion Expressions With Bets on Sustainability, Innovation, and Social Transformation.

From 25 to 27 July, it took place in Medellin, Colombia, Colombiamoda + Colombiatex 2023, an event that transcended the country’s history with the participation of more than 70,000 visitors, 16% more than the 2022 edition.

Effective connections

The fair, in its thirty-fourth edition, became the platform of connections that brought together a total of 524 exhibitors and exponents of fashion from countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador, Turkey, and Italy, who connected with international attendees and buyers thanks to attractive and disruptive value proposals present in the commercial sample and generated sales of approximately 12 million dollars, according to figures from ProColombia, evidencing the potential of Colombian fashion in international markets such as Ecuador, the United States, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Venezuela.

Fashion Shows

Great designers and national and international brands presented their most recent collections in 27 catwalks full of color, magic, and emotion that made everyone vibrate in categories such as circular fashion, collaborations, stamps, academies, design, and emerging entrepreneurship. The inaugural runway was in charge of the designer María Elena Villamil with “Indefinite Limits”. Disney celebrated its 100 years of history in collaboration with local brands Arturo Calle, Koaj, Studio F, Totto, and Primavera within the fair.

The favorite catwalks of this edition were for its design and concept proposal:

Brand: Andrés Pajón, collection: Casablanca, inspired by a magical and seductive journey from this mythical Moroccan city to the Sahara Desert.

The catwalk Horizons of Antioquia is Mágica by the brand: Alado & Co. in collaboration with entrepreneurs of the program Project New Markets, was a proposal that bet him to make visible the best of the department of Antioquia, Colombia.

The renowned designer Diego Guarnizo presented the collection “Amazonas” with 60 unique pieces that gave voice to the world’s lungs with a call to regain consciousness by caring for the jungle.

This year, it also held the first catwalk made 100% remanufactured processes (upcycled fashion) by designer Alejandro Crocker, collection: Loco Afán/ re-manufactura sostenible.

Inspiration and knowledge in one place

In favor of the construction of a Fashion System that transcends and inspires, the Pavilion of Knowledge carried out with the support of Sapiencia and the Mayor’s Office of Medellin, received more than 3,500 attendees in the 25 conferences that were developed. Discussions around topics such as sustainable fashion, challenges from different sectors, and digital transformation took place for the 2023 edition, which also counted the participation of nine international speakers.

This year, The Forum of Trends was located in the heart of the fair where it presented the aesthetics and trends for the season Autumn Winter 23/24. Thanks to the different alliances made with Fashion Snoops, the trends of this season focused on the mystical, poetic and indomitable, and paradox, creating a guide for exhibitors and visitors at the fair. In addition to traditional trends, the forum included discussions on relevant topics such as gender, Colombian sensuality, and urban gender as a tool for creativity.

