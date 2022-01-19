Clean Skincare Brand, Fleur & Bee, Releases New Ultra Hydrating Moisturizer

Fleur & Bee officially debuts its new hydrating moisturizer, H2 Oh Yeah to help customers combat dry winter skin.

SOUTH PASADENA, CALIFORNIA— Fleur & Bee, known for making clean and affordable skincare products, released their latest product today, a hydrating moisturizer called H2 Oh Yeah.

This product release arrives just in time for winter when many people experience dry and flaky skin due to dry and cold weather conditions. H2 Oh Yeah helps provide instant relief to dry skin and by locking in moisture it provides long-lasting hydration. This moisturizer also features several ingredients with beneficial anti-aging properties to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

What’s unique about this moisturizer:

It’s packed with 21 nourishing actives – the best nature and science have to offer. Included are skincare heroes like Shea Butter, Sea Buckthorn Oil, Squalane, Grapeseed Oil, Jojoba Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5, and many more good-for-you ingredients.

It will help diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles while providing smoother skin and deep, long-lasting hydration.

It’s made with only clean, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients.

It’s affordably priced at only $24 per 1.5 oz jar.

Consumers can purchase this product via Amazon or the company’s website.

Fleur & Bee donates one percent of all sales to Days for Girls, a charity that helps distribute menstrual hygiene products to girls in need.

ABOUT FLEUR & BEE: Based in South Pasadena, California, Fleur & Bee believes that what we put on our bodies is as important as what we put in our bodies and that high-quality skincare doesn’t have to be expensive. All their formulas are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. Each jar is packed with the best ingredients nature and science have to offer and all products are available for under $40. Fleur & Bee products are manufactured using clean, renewable solar energy and they donate 1% of all sales to charity.

Learn More

fleurandbee.com

