Claudia Li Fall Winter 2022 Collection

On February 16th, fashion designer Claudia Li released her Fall Winter 2022 Ready-to-wear collection titled “Once upon a time…”

The collection is an homage to Li’s Chinese heritage. Inspiration was drawn from films by director Zhang Yi Mo and memories of ancient Chinese bedtime stories that Li’s Grandma told her as a child.



Claudia Li

Photos: Dan Lecca

A scene from Zhang Yi Mo’s movie “Curse of the Golden Flower”, where the entire palace grounds were covered with chrysanthemums, inspired the prints this season: the Pink Chrysanthemum print, Flower Shower print, and the Jet Li print. “Chinese Red” and “Jolly Green” colors are prominent in the collection, vivid colors of scenes in Zhang Yi Mo’s movie “Hero”.

Traditional Chinese silhouettes were referenced through wrapped dresses, trapezoid sleeves, and high waisted vests. Flowy silhouettes, trapeze shapes, and armor like structured pieces were prominent throughout the collection.

For the tufted looks, Li worked with artist Sam Crow to create the tufted poncho, skirt, coat, bags and some of the shoes.

Chinese knots were interpreted into macrame honey holder bags, tote bags and gilets with long fringes.

The collection will be available for pre-order on February 25th at https://claudia-li.com/.

CREDITS

Photographer: Dan Lecca

Production: The Hinton Group

PR: The Hinton Group

Make-up: Claire Stern for New York Makeup Academy

Hair: Rodney Cutler for Cutler

Nails: Yukie Natori

Special thanks to Commando and Comvita

ABOUT CLAUDIA LI

Founded in 2015, Li’s eponymous brand CLAUDIA LI defines creativity and true craftsmanship by combining the designer’s quirky and artistic design aesthetics and an emphasis on details. CLAUDIA LI is a look. With a unique play on silhouettes, prints, colors, and use of materials, the brand has garnered a cult following that dares to stand out from a crowd and craves special fashion pieces. With her use of original prints and architectural silhouettes, each season, Li paints a story to express emotions and abstract experiences into a tangible collection for today’s independent women. The brand currently shows twice a year during the seasonal Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter New York fashion weeks.

