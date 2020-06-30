How to Be More Sustainable

Today, many of us, as consumers, focus on the longevity and durability of our purchases. We want to be able to uphold a more sustainable approach to fashion while shaping a timeless wardrobe that is genuine to who we are. Yet, most women do not have their dream dressers. Their closets are full of stuff they genuinely never wear and fashion items that do not match. For them, putting an outfit together is frequently time-consuming and disappointing.

But it doesn’t have to be like this! There is a possibility, with a ‘quality over quantity’ mindset, that every woman can achieve to possess versatile and first-class pieces that will always rise above trends. And this is because some fashion items are classic and timeless in a way. They are perfect for investing in since we know that we will love and wear them for years to come. Most importantly, they indeed can go hand in hand with a deep focus on sustainability.

Pearls

Pearls, since forever, have been a symbol of purity and elegance. They have been popular for centuries, and today women and fashion designers consider them both contemporary and classic. Coming in more trendy styles and with the right attention to color, size, and shape, pearls can be unique and edgy, and also traditional and muted, all depending on the outfit combination. Wear them with your elegant cocktail to the opera or pair them with your favorite pair of jeans for a fabulous night out – pearls match perfectly with every outfit in your wardrobe. They are one of the most multifaceted jewelry that is rightly considered a must-have for every woman. And if you still do not own a piece of pearl jewelry that perfectly complements your style, you can visit: https://www.purepearls.com to look for some inspiration. Opt for a pearl necklace, pendant, pearl earrings, ring, or a bracelet, or go for a set if you want to achieve a wholesome look. Whatever you decide, one thing is sure – you will adore and wear this most exquisite piece of jewelry every day.



A little black dress

Coco Chanel introduced the little black dress, but Audrey Hepburn made it famous in the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. This renowned clothing item is considered to be every woman’s ticket to success. The little black dress (LBD) is a representation of sophistication, elegance, and simplicity, suitable for almost every occasion. You can wear it with elegant heels and statement jewelry, or dress it down with easygoing flats and a denim jacket. Do you still need convincing? One of the greatest things about the LBD is the fact that it is slimming and figure-flattering, yet not overtly sexy. That means when you have it in the right size, and it fits you well, you’ll look like a million dollars. Also, this dress puts the focus on your face and upper torso – features that you always need to highlight. It also emphasizes your legs, so if they are your best asset, you will enjoy wearing it often. But maybe most importantly, the little black dress is a blank canvas—you can dress it up any way you want. Accessorized right, whether, with a great scarf, a crisp blazer, a funky broach, a cool belt, or pearl jewelry, it is an outstanding outfit for a night out, brunch, or a classy day at the office. You see, this iconic garment is a fashion investment that’s definitely worth making.



A classic leather handbag

A good quality leather handbag lasts beyond a single fashion season or trend, and it is a classic that always gives you a polished look. As you can wear it pretty much every single day, it is also an excellent investment. Opt for an elegant one, with minimal details, good capacity, and many compartments. When it comes to color, we’d suggest a black one since it can be matched with practically any outfit. If you prefer other colors, choose navy blue or burgundy, which are also wearable across seasons.



A classic trench coat

The trench coat is famous as a between-season staple that always feels right. Whether you layer it with sweaters (or other jackets) and boots for autumn or pair it with a floral dress and heels for spring, a trench coat is a comprehensive solution. Opt for the classic, camel-colored trench coat, that works great for both office chic and weekend casual outfits. And when it comes to choosing the right one, opt for a trench coat that is no longer than mid-knee length. Preferred sleeve lengths can vary, but make sure the sleeves finish no longer than at the center of your thumb and definitely no shorter than at the wrist bone.



A good pair of denim jeans

When it comes to denim, a pair of great-fitting jeans is an absolute must. Regardless of whether you choose skinny, straight, or wide-leg jeans, there are two crucial factors you need to consider. First, they must be comfortable and flattering to your figure. Second, they must not lose their color after one wash. And since they work year-round, you need to look to the higher end of the scale and be ready to invest money for a good pair. If you want to follow the 2020 denim trends, choose high-rise wide-leg jeans. Whether you like them to hit the floor or prefer them cropped, as long as they are high-waisted, you are good to go. We`d suggest matching this denim style with feminine blouses or cropped sweaters.



A white shirt

This timeless piece of clothing is so versatile that you can wear it to work, for the weekend or at the beach. A white shirt can be easily matched with jeans and blazer, tucked into a pencil, mini or midi skirt, or layered under a cami top. Most importantly, to get the perfect look, choose a shirt that fits you. Look for a cool, loose-fit one that flatters and falls lightly on your figure. Or, if you feel comfortable wearing an oversize shirt, opt for one with a rounded hem, dropped shoulders, and front pocket. Wear it with an open front button, and one side left untucked. For extra drama, add in a piece of chunky jewelry.



A leather jacket

The leather jacket is the grab-and-go item that looks just as good with a pair of jeans or leggings, as it does over a pretty floral tea dress. Whether it is a bomber jacket or a blazer, it is versatile and perfect for every season. Moreover, leather jackets can also be part of your business casual capsule wardrobe. You can match it with a silky blouse and a pencil skirt, or a shirt and business pencil pants. Above all, this classic piece of clothing will always make you look cool and chic. And, the older it gets, the better it looks on you, which is an excellent guarantee that you will wear for years. When buying one, keep in mind to choose one size up from your regular fit, so you have extra room for layering it over knitwear.

