Clara Daguin Revealed Her SS23 Couture Collection at Paris Fashion Week, Introducing a Dress in Collaboration With Cristal House Baccarat

In her newest collection, Clara Daguin continues the exploration of what constitutes her DNA, this time through a Cosmic Dance – a journey through time and space – set in the ballroom of Marie-Laure de Noailles, today the Maison Baccarat.

It is an invitation to a poetic experience that reduces the gap between the temporal and the timeless. The collection draws inspiration from esotericism and magic, with Tarot de Marseille figures – allegories and incarnations of human diversity – as its starting point. The Empress – symbol of creative fecundity, Death – symbol of renewal, or The Star – emblematic of the collection – will take part along other figures in this dance. Clara Daguin uses fashion to promote these differences, overcome them to better remind us that as in the greater cosmos, we are all interconnected.

This presentation is made possible thanks to the generosity of Baccarat, the support and expertise of Satab. Many thanks to JRC Reflex for the reflective fabrics and to Alice Watier for her leather work.

Clara Daguin

DRESSX immerses us in the metaverse with the digitization of 5 outfits accessible in Augmented Reality on the DRESSX application. Mariana Benege leads the dance to a musical composition by Emma Savonnière. Card drawing by Clara Esteves (Chaman Family). Headdresses by Alexandre Jeanson. Makup by Marie Dune Luzy. Nails by Lucas (Texto Dallas).

