Cividini At Milano Digital Fashion Week Presents Womenswear Resort SS2021

Represented by Guitar PR and Advertising

For this 2021 Resort Collection we present a rework of shapes. Thanks to the mastery of our master knitters who translate the stylistic inputs into reality, a sketch becomes a knitted blazer in airbrush colored damier stitch or a cardigan in open-work (see-through stitches).

The essence of this season is lightness, transparency, generous volumes, all elements declined for the metropolitan woman who has learnt to ease her pace through moments of rest and delight at home or away for the weekend.



Cividini

The well-known CIVIDINI stylistic codes are conveyed into pieces of art by our master hand-painters through stencils, hand painting, tie and dye or airbrush. Truly unique pieces all Made in Italy, designed for the woman who values the craftsmanship and creativity hidden within each CIVIDINI product.

