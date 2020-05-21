Global Bridal Fashion Week, Exclusively on Cinémoi May 24th & May 31st

Cinémoi Television Network is excited to premier the first virtual Global Bridal Fashion Week, featuring the world’s top bridal designers. The two-part series will air on May 24t​ h​and May 31s​t ​at 9pm ET. Each 30-minute episode will give viewers an exclusive glimpse inside the most glamorous international bridal fashion shows.

Celebrating brides around the world, Cinémoi Television Network is especially grateful to the The Journey Fashion Festival for their contribution in selecting the finest bridal designers from every corner of the world in this virtual Global Bridal Fashion Week.

Executive Produced by Daphna Edwards Ziman, produced by Rick Escamilla with Associate Producers Malena Belafonte and Marcello Costa.

The Couture Designers include icons such as Galia Lahav, Pnina Tornai, Justin Alexander, Ines Di Santo, and YolanCris, which will air on May 24th.

May 31st will feature great master designers Lazaro, Hayley Paige, Savannah Miller, Rikke Gudnitz, Allison Webb, Berta, Dan Jones and Theia Bridal.

Cinémoi Network’s curated programming is available on iOS and Samsung devices, all Samsung Tizen televisions, Sling TV, Frontier, Xfinity and Verizon FiOS.

Cinémoi’s premium programming gives viewers a front row seat to internationally acclaimed movies and series, VIP access to film festivals and an array of glamorous events including the Cannes Film Festival, Paris, New York, Milan, London fashion weeks, and The Met Gala.

The Cinémoi App offers elegance in design, personalized recommendations, customized playlists, downloadable VOD titles to watch offline and more.

About

Cinémoi Television Network is a leader in the film, fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering exquisite innovative content dedicated to curated programming. Including both modern and vintage films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festivals, and international lifestyle. Cinémoi is the only high fashion global television network and the only platform in the world owned by a female, Daphna E. Ziman.

##

Learn More

cinemoi.tv

With love,

FWO