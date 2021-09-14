Chuks Collins S/S 2022 Presentation

With a focus on time and freedom, the Chuks Collins Spring Summer 2022 collection “Resurrection” draws upon human abilities and our desire to create infinite possibilities. Resurrection is something we rarely notice yet we see often.

It happens in nature, in our parks, and gliding in the air. It moves with time and most importantly takes place within our bodies daily. The beauty of these seemingly mundane yet exquisite happenings inspired the collection.

Chuks Collins

Photos: Sharon Yang

“I was in a place where I was thinking of how we can attain all that we desire through the abilities within us. I became obsessed with the word resurrection; what can feel like nothing even though everything is there. It took me on a journey towards a personal search for that which can be found within myself. The changes were in me, I just needed to look closer,” says Collins.

Tapping into his creative spirit, the designer took photos of cocoons, studying the resurrection process of the butterfly. In addition, he also looked at the human muscular system for elements of strength and structure, another facet of looking within oneself. These inspirations are realized through ethereal soft flowy fabrics contrasted with organic structured cuts creating unforgettable silhouettes. The palette draws from the jewel tones with ombrés of yellows, royal blues, wine reds, and browns, and has touches of African inspired cocoon prints.

Collins has taken this concept of rebirth into the silhouettes through fabric manipulation with pleating, heavy drapery, knitting, corsetry, and with an emphasis on structured shoulders. For the couture looks, the designer tapped into his tailoring skills and included lot of hand beading. His incorporation of the muscular nature of humans and the metamorphosis from cocoon to butterfly is woven throughout the collection’s theme.

ABOUT CHUKS COLLINS

Consisting of both bespoke design and seasonal ready-to-wear collections, Chuks Collins was born out of a desire to create high fashion that challenges norms and expectations by combining vivaciousness, boldness, and elegance in unexpected silhouettes, cuts, prints, and fabrics. The designs honor the women and men, who lives their lives fully, unbothered by societal norms, and with no choice but to self-express.

Drawing inspiration from Collins’ global roots and education, the Chuks Collins collection beautifully weaves together a future-forward aesthetic, the origin of which is deliberately not easily pin-pointed: elegant, unexpected originality sits at the very core of each design and piece.

Chuks Collins has quickly established itself as a one of the pioneers of cross-cultural high fashion, having dressed celebrities and change-makers like Kerry Washington, Quincy, Trevor Jackson, The Jonas Brothers, Miss Universe – Andrea Meza, and Terence Nance to name a few. Since its inception, the Chuks Collins collection has shown and walked runways at the Fashion Weeks of New York and multiple international locations. The designs have also been featured in Hollywood movies.

Bridging the African and Western fashion realms, Chuks Collins continues to explore the concept of empowerment through creative expression, bringing this core idea to life in every collection.

