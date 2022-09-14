Chiara Boni Spring Summer 2023 Runway Show

“Love is the flower you’ve got to let grow.” – John Lennon

For her return to New York Fashion Week, Chiara Boni invited her guests to a joyful runway show on September 13, 2022, in the Gallery at Spring Studios in New York City. The collection was infused with the cheerful ambiance of a summer wedding party.

Notable guests supporting the designer included: Paola Torrente, Carole Radziwill, Serena Kerrigan, Melissa Gorga, Sara Gore, and Sydney Sadick.

In a festive atmosphere, with the seductive voice of Anita Ekberg weaving over the music echoing the word ’love,’ models in a range of dresses walk the runway, celebrating the brand’s signature sophisticated yet always versatile and dynamic femininity.

Micro and maxi florals are worked in a kaleidoscopic color palette: it spans from more subdued and discreet shades of white, cream, and sorbet tones, including tuberose and lavender, to touches of turquoise and black.

Chiara Boni

Romantic flowers with a dreamy vibe blossom from maxi and mini jersey dresses.

Allover sequined embroideries, designed to shine bright at night, add glamour to cocktail dresses enriched with metallic applications creating an effect of contrast stitching.

The collection’s celebratory mood is exalted by the accessories, including chic gloves and eye-catching hats. Show-stopping lurex dresses, and artfully draped dressed crafted from a coated, lightweight fluid jersey are part of the lineup.

A parade of impeccably elegant yet highly smart brides close the show on a romantic and happy note.

Show Credits

Stylist: Simone Guidarelli

Makeup: Janell Geason for Aveda

Hair: Jon Reyman for Aveda

Nail Artist: Michelle Matthews

Casting: communa-k inc.

Head Dresser: Barbara Berman

Show Direction: Judith Rice & Associates

Model Agencies

Special Thanks

Music: Thomas Costantin

The music specially composed by Thomas Costantin is a celebration of love and beauty. It begins with a dreamlike soundscape in which vocals taken from classic cinema and samples of the iconic wedding march intersect and then moves on to fresh, feminine and ironic sounds, up to disco music, which takes us back to New York to dance, of joy and lightness.

Gloves: Sermoneta

Style, tradition, and quality of gloves among the unique Italian-style accessories show on the runway. The quality of the details combined with the variety and availability of the models makes Sermoneta gloves a leading company in the field of Italian design, continuing to guarantee traditional craftsmanship, according to standards that have remained unchanged over time. The company is fully inserted in the international fashion system among the brands of the best entrepreneurship with Italian creativity.

