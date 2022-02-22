Chaance Releases Digital Premiere For Fall / Winter 2022

Represented by The Riviere Agency.

Streetwear brand, CHAANCE premiered its Fall/Winter ‘22 Collection digitally with its fashion film on NYFW.com on Saturday evening.

The streetwear brand channeled ‘90s Hip Hop with dancers, models, and BMX bikers that hit the streets in its conceptual and transformative athletic wear.



Chaance

For the second season in a row, Chaance brings together a dynamic group of models to present its unisex line, presenting active sportswear, from biker shorts to sweatshirts, continuing to become one of the most sought-after, high-end street-style and sportswear brands.

In the first half of the short film, models in monochromatic looks in sky blue, salmon, and black along with camouflage prints on hooded puffer coats take the city by storm. As the film reaches the midpoint, a black and white transition of interpretive dancers is styled in runway-ready streetwear pieces. Models on BMX bikes rock wide-collared shirts, sweatshirts, original prints, and true-to-the-era ‘90s style, wide-legged athletic pants.

CHAANCE’s FW22 collection ‘Light the fire within’ symbolizes igniting hope during gray and trying times. Inspired by the signs of hope and triumph of the winter Olympics, CHAANCE incorporates these images into its collection with bold colors, graphics, and the best materials for freedom of movement.

Directed by visual artist Carlos Serrao, CHAANCE’s FW2022 New York Fashion Show video is divided into four chapters that showcase CHAANCE’s diverse collection in a stylish, retro film style: ‘The heart of the city’ which visualizes runways in the street; ‘Urban training’ that lays out urban spaces in slow motion; ‘Moving against the elements’ where one frees themselves and gives in to nature’s wild elements; and ‘Night ride’ that shows a BMX racing scene. Each chapter not only portrays individual runway vignettes but also illustrates CHAANCE’s vision to incorporate the bigger meanings of life and culture into its collections.

About CHAANCE

CHAANCE is inspired by 90s street culture – a transformation of hardship into a period of rich and flourishing, distinctive culture. A culture transitioning adversity into opportunity, a CHAANCE. Our mission is to inspire, empower and engage street culture style. By creating groundbreaking collections inspired by street culture style we aim to revolutionize street style into a future of high-end fashion. CHAANCE continues to draw new customers attention with its attention to design, exceptional quality and differentiated styling through its two members of chief design team Jihoon Andy Shin and Taisuke Fujimoto.

##

Learn More

chaance.com

With love,

FWO