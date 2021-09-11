Chaance Brings Its Unisex Streetwear To The Digital World With High-energy Fashion Film For Its Ss22 Collection At New York Fashion Week

Streetwear brand CHAANCE made its SS22 collection debut on NYFW.com on Wednesday September 8th at 6:30PM EST.

The performance and streetwear collection is inspired by culture, individuality, the stories and many runways we share, from the boxing ring to the boardwalk – the diner floor to the dive bar – the world is our runway and we’re here for it! The brand embraces all the early ‘90s vibes with its vibrant and functional collection of sportswear.



Chaance

The cinematic choice in debuting the new collection of CHAANCE, virtually, came by way of both safety measures and tribulation for the international brand presenting in New York during the global pandemic.

The fashion film opens with a model and his retro coupe as he drives through Los Angeles visiting a series of sets from a boxing ring to a vintage-style diner. A cast of BIPOC models rock unisex apparel – inspired and motivated to channel well-styled streetwear. The inclusive cast of models all come together to celebrate individuality in their CHAANCE gear. From a lavender robe and shorts set to athleisure for him and her – the fashion film will surely make a person want to move (and groove).

The brand’s mission is to inspire, empower and engage street culture through fashion. CHAANCE continues their mission of creating groundbreaking fashionable items based off of street culture style that make it a go-to for men and women, alike.

The digital fashion film, originally aired on Day 2 of NYFW: The Shows will pave the streetwear scene having featured dozens of signature, colorful CHAANCE sweatsuits, rashguards, windbreakers, graphic tees, jumpsuits and hoodies with patchwork details and great attention to ‘90s fit and textiles like french terry and nylon.

This is the second collection of CHAANCE to show its fashion film at NYFW.

About CHAANCE

CHAANCE is inspired by 90s street culture – a transformation of hardship into a period of rich and flourishing, distinctive culture. A culture transitioning adversity into opportunity, a CHAANCE. Our mission is to inspire, empower and engage street culture style. By creating groundbreaking collections inspired by street culture style we aim to revolutionize street style into a future of high-end fashion. CHAANCE continues to draw new customers attention with its attention to design, exceptional quality and differentiated styling through its two members of chief design team Jihoon Andy Shin and Taisuke Fujimoto.

