CENTRESTAGE Brings Together Global Brands to Showcase Trends and Creativity

The latest edition of CENTRESTAGE is bringing together over 200 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions from 10 to 12 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) to showcase trends and a variety of styles.

To mark the beginning of the event, Hong Kong well-known fashion duo Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun, and acclaimed Korean designer Mooyeol Lee, will unveil the latest 2022 Spring/Summer collections of their respective brands—The World Is Your Oyster and YOUSER—at CENTRESTAGE ELITES, the opening gala, which will be live-streamed to an international audience online. The four-day fashion spectacle will also see other featured brands, including canaco_, Sparkle by Karen Chan, and artisan luxe, promoting their designs and newest collections in the exhibition booths.

Founded by Japanese designer Kanako Kiyomatsu, canaco_proposes a modern approach to fashion that emphasizes comfort and simplicity without sacrificing elegance and sophistication. It incorporates Japanese culture, traditions, and craftsmanship into its designs, featuring colorful prints and patterns in some of its latest works, including its 2021 Spring Summer Collection and its collaboration series with renowned Japanese artist Yuma Suda. The artistic and vibrant use of colors in the camisole dresses, wrap pants and pleated skirts in its recent collections have successfully caught the eyes of fashionistas around the world.

Another brand that features cultural elements in its designs is the creative Sparkle by Karen Chan founded by Karen Chan—a designer born and raised in Hong Kong with a special passion for the city’s iconic cheongsam. Using innovative printing technology to portray and draw attention to the important cultural scenes and heritage in Hong Kong, the brand offers a playful and unconventional interpretation of the Chinese dress in its Neon City Collection 2022 and Denim Cheongsam Collection 2022 that significantly reshape our understanding of art and traditional clothing.

Also under the spotlight is artisan luxe, an Indian brand committed to promoting sustainable and ethical fashion practices. Under the leadership of Snigdha Shekhar, the owner of the brand, who has over a decade of experience in designing for a global audience, artisan Luxe creates beautifully tailored clothing in pure silks and other biodegradable materials that are soft and designed to be breathable for all day comfort. Working only with certified mills to minimize carbon emissions, artisan Luxe is the brand for those looking to build a stylish and more eco-conscious wardrobe.

To see the latest works of the designers featured in the opening gala show, please stay tuned for the live stream to be premiered globally on the CENTRESTAGE website and the event’s Facebook page and Instagram on 10 September 2021 (HKT 6:30pm). The real-time augmented reality effects are guaranteed to enhance the online viewing experience. Replay of selected fashion shows will also be available to view on the above platforms. Register now to discover more about the show!

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

##

Learn More

@hktdclifestyle

centrestage.hktdc.com

With love,

FWO