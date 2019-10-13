10th Anniversary Collections from Carol Hannah

Featuring architectural details layered with untamed florals, the 2020 Carol Hannah collection explores elements of a lost sculpture garden.

In celebration of 10 years, we are also excited to announce the launch of a new brand.



Carol Hannah 2020 Flora Obscura

Alabaster – Fit and flare, square neck gown in silk 4ply crepe with exposed boning and architectural seaming. Shown with hand beaded tulle open finger gloves.

Atlas – Sculptural simplicity. Fit and flare mermaid gown with bodice draping and open scoop back. Metallic silver filaments are woven through our Spirit fabric, exclusively for Carol Hannah in Italy.

Belvedere – Buttery soft silk 4ply crepe drips into floaty silk satin faced organza. Square neck fit and flare silhouette.

Bosquet – Fit and flare mermaid gown in silk gazar with bodice draping, low open scoop back, illusion straps, and sculpted oversized handmade flowers.

Caryatid – The floatiest of floaty! Draped silk crinkle georgette gown with long sleeves that flow into a dramatic train, wide straps, and 3-dimensional floral beading.

Cloisonné – Crawling oversized metallic flowers. Tee bodice ballgown with cap sleeves, back keyhole, and draped skirt in silk organza fil coupé with metallic rose gold. This fabric is exclusively woven for Carol Hannah in Italy.

Eyre – A classic silhouette in an unexpected fabric! Tip-of-the shoulder ballgown with low scoop neck and pockets! Metallic silver filaments are woven through our Spirit fabric, exclusively for Carol Hannah in Italy.

Fresco – Transforming from natural white to a dusty rose at the hem, this silk chiffon ombré caftan gown is easy breezy with a low scoop back and the most floaty train.

Galatea – Draped dropped waist silk organza ballgown with 3-dimensional floral beading, sheer keyhole, open back, and halter cut neckline.

Highclere – All over sparkle in a low key silhouette = the best of both worlds. Silver hand beaded caftan gown with nude straps and low V back.

Maquette – A living sculpture in silk gazar. Hand draped fit and flare gown with square neck.

Misselthwaite – It all started with a hand drawn floral sketch. Working with one of Italy’s finest mills, Carol Hannah’s ink was translated into delicate rose gold metallic embroidery and then thoughtfully frosted with hand beaded glass. Hand draped gown with bateau neckline and a ballgown silhouette.

Patina – Fit and flare gown with whirlwind draping and straight across strapless neckline in silk organza cloqué fil coupé. Woven exclusively for Carol Hannah in Italy.

Perennial – Deep v-neck ballgown with waist yoke, triangle bodice, and thin straps. Organza cloque woven exclusively in Italy for Carol Hannah. Uber twirlable with pockets to boot!



Dearheart Collection

The #dearheatbride is a modern day Elizabeth Bennet, a rough and tumble wanderlust, independent with strong convictions, and celebrates modern romance with a nod to the past.

Available now at all Lovely Bride locations and taking applications for new wholesale partnerships.

Thank you for your continued support!

Learn More

@carolhannahbridal

carol-hannah.com

