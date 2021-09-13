Canines In Haute Couture For NY Fashion Week

by Anthony Rubio

For the first time since February 2020 we were given the thumbs up to show with live audiences, once again.

We are not completely out of the woods with each day bringing new surprises but the fact is that after the tragic period we all experienced those of us who survived have reason to celebrate our endurance and resilience and to those I wanted to bring the party.



Anthony Rubio

Photos by Manonce and side angle by Hideki Aono

Being a true New Yorker and having witnessed so many parades and celebrations as done only in New York, I created a line of clothes for both humans and canines that reflected the joy we have been missing.

I always recall the fun in watching the countdown and celebration of each new year. I love the gimmer and the colors of the floating confetti and so I chose vibrant colors and lots of shimmer in garments I know people would love to wear to any festive event.

My show opened with a black and white ensemble indicative of the period we just came out from. Our lives were turned upside down and having to survive we were all relegated to making things simple as in black and white.

As the models followed the colors became brighter and sharper with fabrics also becoming lighter and frilly representing our letting go of the heavy burdens and mournful periods we have endured.

For the canines, I took the approach of dressing them in formal wear mostly decorated with jewels and sequins. I always celebrate our canine companions. They do so much and get little recognition or celebration. They teach us so much if we let them. When facing adversity canines show bravery and most importantly they show resilience. They may lose a limb but they will come back walking. They bring us companionship and love when we need them most. So for me, they are champions. Did you know that more dogs were adopted during the pandemic than ever before?

I dress the dogs as a reflection of us. I, like many, feel that they are truly family members and that they too should have their time to shine. So for my show we celebrated both humans and canines as heroes.

For this show, I delved into menswear. I created cape-like coats in the most interesting holographic synthetic fabrics. It was inspired by garments depicted in Anime. The coats took on a cape-like presence making my males look like superheroes .

When the show opened, those in attendance cheered. It was totally uplifting. The magic of the fashions infused a sense of joy and celebration. The colorful backdrops we created digitally gave a jolt and pulled the audience into a world of brightness, joy and celebration. It all took us to a place we yearned for. It was “Theater”.

My hope was that those who watch are reminded that we are strong and resilient. I gave them a vision of the brightness at the end of the tunnel. I want to remind everyone of where we came from and that we can get there again.

Background:

Pet Couturier Anthony Rubio, is no stranger to the runways, having done runway shows for 13 years with the last 13 seasons during New York Fashion Week. Born and raised in New York City, of Puerto Rican ancestry, Mr. Rubio with formal training at F.I.T. originally started out as a Women’s Wear designer in the late 80’s for other brands. It wasn’t until he rescued a badly beaten up Chihuahua in 2003 he would name Bandit that he had the idea to dress Bandit to be as stylish as he was. By 2004, a full brand was established. Anthony Rubio has become the leading force of all Canine Couture.

The pet product industry is estimated to bring in 65 billion dollars annually. You can’t help but notice that pets, primarily dogs appear in everything from ad campaigns to commercials to television shows and movies. Pets have transitioned from man’s best friend to being considered actual family members. People who delay having children or can not have children have chosen to fill the void with a pet. As with any family member, there will always be health issues and the need for vaccinations which in turn requires pet health insurance. Other expenses come in the form of pet grooming, pet sitting and/or pet accommodations while owners work or travel. Pet travel is huge as well because many hotels worldwide have opened the doors to these family members.

With all of these expenses in place we can not negate the fact that appearances mean everything and that a first impression is based on how one presents oneself. Pet Parents believe that the best impression comes through fashion. Anthony Rubio Designs creates the most distinctive canine fashions to leave the most memorable impressions. Each custom designed garment is a work of art utilizing the best of everything. Anthony Rubio Designs is not only concerned with the pet looking it’s best but also that the pet is comfortable and safe in this one of a kind creation.

