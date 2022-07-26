Camilla Opens Up Miami Swim Week 2022 With Show At Faena Forum

From the famed sands of Bondi Beach, global print house and luxury lifestyle label, CAMILLA put on a show to remember to kick off Swim Week in Miami Beach at the Faena Forum.

The brand presented its 2203 ‘Our Natural Lore’ collection, bringing to life beautiful swimwear and ready-to-wear designs with a special runway production full of the magical animal prints and vibrant energy synonymous with the CAMILLA brand. Also core to the CAMILLA brand is representation and illustrating the diversity and inclusivity that exists amongst us, the runway included talent that ranged from plus size (“more to love”), moms and children, mothers-to-be, non-binary, albino, and everything in-between.

To close out the iconic show, veteran model Tyson Beckford led the final walk with designer and kaftan queen, Camilla Franks. And to the afterparty? They rode away in complete style, only a CAMILLA-printed wrapped Lamborghini seemed appropriate for the luxury lifestyle brand…



Photos: Arun Nevader

Key VIPs and Miami-based influencers included: Brooks Nader, Christie Ferrari, Claudia Vergara, Claudia Sampedro, Cydney Moreau, Joy Corrigan, Phraa, Zita Vass and many more.

