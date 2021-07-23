Camilla Is Electric At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion

This month, the fashion elite flocked to Miami to sneak a peek at the latest swim and resort wear trends hot off the runway. The city has grown into a fashion hotspot thanks much in part to the talent and imaginative lines of recent designers.

One the week’s star shows proved an unparalleled ability to elevate both technique and storytelling: CAMILLA.

Camilla

CAMILLA, founded in 2004 by designer and artist Camilla Franks, showcased their beloved, signature aesthetic, with a collection of luxurious resort and swimwear. Psychedelic prints and inspired, embellished designs, made their way down the runway to the delight of over 500 guests. The show was a glimpse at the brand’s exceptional ability to fuse luxury glamour with unique, trend-setting artistry.

Since its inception in Sydney’s Bondi Beach, CAMILLA has drawn inspiration from faraway lands and cultures, imbuing pieces with electric other-worldly power. Vibrant sets and playful jumpsuits, cut and sewn by hand, were highlights of the show, and sure to be treasured by CAMILLA fans. The diverse and size inclusive runway show celebrated beauty across all ages, shapes and sizes. America’s Next Top Model alum, Monique Victoria, modeled in the show, showing off a runway walk that would have made Tyra proud.

During the week, a few lucky CAMILLA clientele were invited into their private pop-up styling suite to get dressed and styled in their favorite looks.

