Bruceglen SS23 Collection

After a few very dramatic life changes, designers Bruce and Glen Proctor left the Big Apple for LaLa land. Only returning to NYC to show their Spring 23 collection in Tribeca.

“We were aliens in a strange new land looking for peace and found a new home. Spring 23 at BruceGlen is in large part inspired by our move to the Wild Wild/WOW WOW West! Moving to California for a fresh start and new beginning, we traded skyscrapers for palm trees and the Atlantic for the Pacific! The desert climate and year round summer called and we answered.”

Bruceglen

A thrifted cowboy shirt inspired the collection’s western edge. Expect signature BruceGlen COLOR and Metallic Leathers. This season, romantic florals and neon ditsy prints are the new sheriff in town. We are super excited about Summer-friendly leather looks and light-weight cargos.

