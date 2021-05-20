Bridal Fashion Week: How To Rock Pearls on Your Big Day

While choosing wedding dress embellishments, you might be presented with options ranging from lace appliques to shimmering crystals and even intricate beading. But a minimalist bride on the lookout for something less glitzy can opt for pearl embellishments to nail an understated yet classic look on their day.

A wedding dress having pretty pearl detailing can ooze out total sophistication whether you choose a spirited mini, minimal sheath or a voluminous ball gown silhouette.

The pearls might be delicately trimmed or sprinkled throughout the gown for infusing a classic accent to your wedding day look. A unique thing about pearls is that they go very well with both silk and lace dresses as you walk down the aisle making a stunning fashion statement. Read on to know more about some of the pearl wedding gown looks which have been ruling the bridal fashion stage in 2021:

Minimalist brides can opt for a gown having a statement back and delicate pearl detailing along its square neckline. An oversized bow at the back can double up as a train while adding more drama as you read out the vows.

If you love illusion detailing, then you can get hold of a serene crepe gown encrusted with delicate pearls for emphasizing the deep-V cut back and the floor grazing train.

Channel some major vintage vibes on your big day with a show stopping gown having cap sleeves and a pearl encrusted back design.

Stay minimal yet utterly modern with clustered pearl embroidery along the straps and neckline for a romantic touch. This type of gown is perfect for brides who have chosen a sleek city venue for their wedding.

Brides on a budget can opt for a sexy number with a plunging neckline for showcasing their assets via sheer mesh bodice detailed with rhinestones and faux pearls.

Epitomize romance with an A-line bridal gown having a waist-accentuating bodice. Delicate pearls crisscrossing the straps can effortlessly counterbalance the voluminous silhouette.

Capes keep on ruling the bridal sphere and you can look like a vision while walking down the aisle with a pearl-adorned version having whimsical detaining which can stand out against the otherwise minimal design of the gown.

Fashion-forward brides who like staying true to trends can choose an off-the-shoulder design having bold baroque pearls layered over the bust region.

A long-sleeve bridal gown comes off as quintessentially modern. You can however infuse an extra-special touch with fringes running along the hemline with pearl embellishments.

Rock the mermaid silhouette with panache by sporting a gown having minimal design and classic pearl adornment which serves as the talking point of your bridal look.

If you are not much into flowy gowns and wish to keep it elegant but simple on the wedding day, then you can opt for a sublime Markarian gown. They are usually crafted using broderie Anglaise cotton which can keep you feeling comfy even when the mercury scorches outside. A dramatic sash lined with pearls and a flattering halter neckline can complete your look to perfection.

A long sleeve ball gown with pearl adornments can serve as a match made in heaven for the fanciful bride. Exquisite beading coupled with an illusion neckline can imbibe a fairy-tale feel for your dreamy countryside wedding.

Strapless gowns are the go-to for brides who wish to flaunt their decolletage. They can opt for a striking A-line style with pearl detaining for rendering a romantic and timeless feel to the same.

Brides who wish to look larger than life on their big day can adorn an ornate pearl gown with sequins, Swarovski crystal and sparkle tulle embellishments here and there. For taking the look to the next level, brides can opt for a detachable train having beaded lace trim.

City brides can keep things sleek and elegant by wearing a satin gown with a touch of bling in the form of sequins, pearls and other rhinestones.

Conclusion

If you are not in the mood of wearing a pearl encrusted wedding dress, then you can accentuate your bridal look with pearls, be it in the form of a dramatic cape or a veil. Pearls never fail to add an extra dimension to your look and serve as excellent layering options. Dresses with pearl adornments range from ornate to minimal to offer every woman with a style which can be in sync with their bridal aesthetic.

Pearl wedding dresses made from heavier fabrics and with long sleeves work best during fall and winter months. Arm or shoulder-baring silhouettes made out of cotton fabric can keep you feeling breezy even during summer months. Your choice of pearl wedding dress will determine the accessory palette. Simple shoes, minimal jewelry and minimalist veils are perfect for being styled with highly decorative dresses. Simpler gowns can however be accessorized with statement shoes or a head-turning pearl veil.

