Dogpound Donates $5,000 to Susan G. Komen Foundation

Sometimes it seems that — sooner or later — everyone’s life will be touched by breast cancer, with a shocking quarter-of-a-millon new cases diagnosed every year in the United States alone. (It’s also a disease that personally touched us, when our friend Christine was diagnosed this past July.) On a recent fall night in NYC, modeling agency The Lions NY, the fabled Dogpound gym, new luxury ride-share company Gravity, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation gathered to help bring awareness to breast cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time created to help those affected by breast cancer and promote early detection.

(Photos: Michael Stewart @thestewartofny)

On the Gravity Technologies rooftop in Chelsea, Lions talent Kendall Visser, Ana Van Patten, Janaye Furman, and Aya Jones participated in a Dogpound-led workout.

Lions models participated in the Dogpound-led workout

The Dogpound is a gym that boasts members such as Hugh Jackman, Ashley Graham, numerous Victoria’s Secret models, Ryan Seacrest, and many other celebs.

Dogpound hoodies and select Tory Sport items were given out to all participants.

The workout was followed by a revitalizing and centering Kundalini meditation session led by Siri Sat Kaur, also attended by Lions model Gabby Westbrook.

The workout was followed by Kundalini meditation by Siri Sat Kaur

Following the workout, delicious food was provided to all participants on the Gravity rooftop terrace (the company will officially launch later this fall), and Susan G. Komen executive director Linda Tantawi spoke to the attendees.

In an exciting culmination to the evening’s events, Kip Myers presented a donation of $5,000 from the Dogpound to the Susan G. Komen Foundation!

The Dogpound donated $5,000 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation

The evening was a powerful reminder that life may be full of difficult challenges, but we can make a difference when we focus on love and lending each other a helping hand.

To donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation via the Dogpound, click here!

