With the debut of their Autumn Winter 22-23 collection, Negris LeBrum marks their 10th-year anniversary on the runways of New York Fashion Week. This season the brand’s Black is Beautiful collection represents the rebirth of Negris LeBrum.

The pinstripes, knits, and vegan suede pieces comprising their Black is Beautiful collection offers versatility, comfort, elegance and is must have for the Negris woman.



Negris LeBrum

A modern take on menswear inspired cuts contrasted with romantic feminine silhouettes which represent each of these eras is a prevalent theme. With each new collection Negris Lebrum introduces, it becomes bigger and better than the last. The brands history presents a style that fits a powerful modern woman; designed with collaborative tones to emphasize a woman’s aspirations, attitude, and strength in society.

The foundation of the brand has always been rooted in the Negris love story. Each collection is defined by the boldness of the color black that reflects the brand slogan: Lenoir est Joli.

Designer Travis Hamilton was inspired to create Negris LeBrum from an incredible love story. The story began in the 1940s, between a beautiful French Creole woman, Negris and a handsome black man, Sam LeBrum. Society frowned upon their union making it difficult for them to be together. In the end, the two were brought together by a force so strong – love. Through fashion, their story is being shared to the world.

For the past 10 years Negris LeBrum has consistently had a memorable presence during NYFW and has become an emerging force in the fashion industry. For instance, Negris LeBrum was recently penned by CFDA Chairman and iconic fashion designer Tom Ford as a “Rising Talent to Watch”.

Travis recalls the journey and how time passes by so quickly. I’ve had a lot of amazing experiences and met more positive people than bad during my journey here. At this moment my best experience is being included in a Vanity Fair Italy editorial with other houses such as Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dolce Gabbana in their September 2021 issue.”

Negris LeBrum gives special thanks to its partners and sponsors for contributing their products and services for the evening. Without our sponsors this event could not have happened stated Travis Hamilton. The hair and makeup services were provided by the Voo-Doo makeup team and Salon EM Boston. The Black is Beautiful Soiree was curated with luxury wines from Framingham Wines, Mateus Rose USA , Silk and Spice Wine.

