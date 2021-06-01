Best Long Sleeve T-Shirts In 2021

A long-sleeve t-shirt is something a guy wears through all stages of his life. Through high school, college and even in retirement, it’s a staple that’s comfortable, versatile, and so familiar.

Thanks to some incredible brands on the market, we can enjoy different styles, colours, quality fabrics and choose the tees that work best for us individually.

The endless choices, however, can also be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve created a guide that narrows down the options to the ones really worth your attention!

Here are the best long-sleeve t-shirts in 2021.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Long-sleeved Pocket Tee

Everlane rarely disappoints, and it’s no different with this tee. This classic, high-quality, and durable t-shirt comes in 6 different colours and gets softer with each wash, which is no small feat in our book.

The tiny pocket adds a little whimsy without being too distracting.

Gildan Ultra Cotton Long-sleeved T-Shirt

These classic premium cotton tees are the ultimate choice for layering or wearing under your favourite blazer. Durable, comfortable and no-nonsense, they come in multiple colours, and because they don’t cost an arm and a leg, you can stock up on a few colour options!

L.L.Bean Men’s Carefree Unshrinkable Long-sleeved Tee

Another trusty staple, this L. L. Been tee resists wrinkles, stains, shrinking, fading and pilling. You can rest easy knowing that you have a piece that will last you years as this long-sleeve tee keeps its shape wash after wash. It’s so comfortable too and comes in 11 great colours.

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Jersey Long-sleeved T-shirt

Ralph Lauren has become an institution because of its high-quality, a little posh and very comfortable clothing. This tee is very soft, keeps an excellent shape, isn’t bulky under a sweater or blazer, and is the ultimate classic.

The cotton jersey crewneck t-shirt is also prewashed to give it the look and feel of that perfect vintage. We approve!

Free & Easy Handshake Long-sleeve Tee

If you’re looking for something laid back, vintage and a little quirky for the weekend, you’ll love these Free & Easy long-sleeve tees made in LA.

They have that ultimate nostalgia-filled vibe, are very soft and keep their shape very well even after multiple washes. We totally see a killer outfit with this tee and washed-out denim or tailored sweats!

Reigning Champ Pima Jersey Long-Sleeve

These Candian-made long sleeve classic henleys are made from ringspun Pima cotton, which means they’re luxurious, super soft and very comfortable.

The tees come in only three colours, but you don’t need more for a classic. You can wear the Reigning Champ tees on their own, with a blazer or make them your go-to workout wear.

Norse Projects Holger Compact Cotton Stripe

Scandinavian style is usually top-notch, and these tees are no exception. Denmark’s Norse Projects is a brand that embodies Nordic simplicity to a T, and we couldn’t agree more!

The Holger long sleeve shirts are warm as they come from heavyweight jersey fabric in a multi-stripe pattern. Finished with ribbed binding at the neck and double-stitched cuffs and hem, this tee will bring you all kinds of attention. The only downside is a little higher price point.

Fresh Clean Tees Long Sleeve T-shirt

We forever stan this classic, warm, and comfortable tees from this subscription brand. Fresh Clean Tees long-sleeve crewnecks and henleys come in earthy colours that will work well with the rest of your wardrobe.

Check out their collection of long sleeve t-shirts: https://freshcleantees.com/collections/long-sleeves

Our verdict is that this high-quality long sleeve t-shirt is one of the best options out there for an incredible price, so stock up on a few!

Taylor Stitch Rugby Long-sleeve T-shirt

Rugby tees are so back, and we love them! They give a guy a chance to refresh the wardrobe and try something new. Taylor Stich rugby long-sleeve is an excellent option to start experimenting with this style!

Made from 52% upcycled cotton and 48% recycled polyester, this shirt feels like a cross between cotton sweater and gym clothes, and that’s what most guys want. Isn’t it?

Comfortable, durable and soft, the shirt appeals to everyone with a conscience, too, as it’s made of upcycled materials.

