Best Fashion Trends On The SS23 Runways

It was a solid start to the season as fashion shows in London, New York, Paris, and Milan kicked off. After two years of delays and cancellations thanks to a global pandemic, it was clear that designers were not going to waste the opportunity to get back into their runway shows.

London saw some designers pay homage to the Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, as their shows coincided with the official mourning period. In New York, Fendi celebrated the 25th anniversary of the iconic Baguette. From womens shoes to sheer dresses, these are some of the notable trends sweeping the fashion industry.

Daytime Glamour

The daytime glamour look isn’t an entirely new trend on the runaways, as it has already been featured for several seasons. However, this year, the art of perfecting these looks seems to have finally been established.

The key is balance. It’s about pairing pieces like tulle skirts and ruffles with chunky cardigans and cowboy boots. You can take everyday pieces and elevate them with embellishments. Ultimately, you should be attempting to recreate the great gatsby on a more minimalist level.

Pearl Details

Pearlescent accessories have always been a simple way to add femininity and edge to any outfit you might be wearing. And this trend has been elevated for 2023. It was a popular addition to runway shows and is an excellent example of something you can easily recreate at home.

Simply swap out your regular jewellery choices with pearl options; real or costume jewellery can work here. You can also incorporate it through handbags and detailing on shoes. Compliment your accessory choice with your wardrobe to allow for maximum effect.

80s Fashion

If 80s fashion was where you had your best style moments, SS23 will have something for you. The familiar sight of frothy tulle and metallics was front and centre in New York, with the 80s making a solid comeback for 2023.

Pencil skirts, drop-waists and disco suits with the iconic shoulder pads all found their way back onto runways, further elevated with wallpaper florals and polka dots. So naturally, this is a modern take on the classic style, and it won’t include some of the wardrobe horrors from that time. But the nod to an iconic year of fashion is clear to see.

Cobalt Blue

Cobalt blue as a colour is a massive feature in multiple shows and is pegged to be the hottest colour in SS23. It spans the spectrum of clothes, and you are encouraged to include it in your wardrobe in whatever way feels the most natural for you.

As a bold, bright colour, it can feel somewhat overwhelming to dive headfirst into staple fashion items to get into this trend. In that case, look to your accessories as safer and more manageable places to incorporate this eye-catching shade.

Sheer Dress

As the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers winner, Nensi Dojaka featured the popular sheer dress trend all over her runway show. But to anyone who knows about fashion, it was no surprise as it includes her signature style of combing lingerie with everyday wear.

This trend is on the more risque side of things, combining sheer dresses of varying lengths with tiny underwear and unlined bras (or no bra at all). As with most cases, runway fashion is hardly ever appropriate for real life but done tastefully; it is a sexy option for your next date night.

Tailoring

While tailoring in fashion is not a new concept, it was clear in London that designers are beginning to include more masculine silhouettes, achieved through tailoring. The idea is to have very strong, structured shapes that closely mimic wall-street style fashion.

This look can include anything from sharp shoulders and cinched waists to oversized pants suits with button details. Of course, styling them to suit your body shape will be essential if you want to avoid feeling drowned in this trend. But it is achievable for everyone.

Sequin Gowns

Having fashion that pushes the envelope and indulges our love of avant-garde is all good and well, but sometimes reverting back to the timeless classics will never steer you wrong. There is something unmatchable about the glamour and classic silhouette of a sequin gown, and designers like Michael Kors and Tom Ford highlighted this piece for the closing of their shows.

As with most dresses, finding a cut and style to match your body shape will be crucial to recreating this look at home. Think bright, bold colours to make the most out of this well-known item.

Loose Ends

In what feels like a contradiction to the London shows, New York designers left plenty of loose ends in their pieces as a continuation of the 2023 netting trend. This textural trend features bead details hanging off crochet tops and fringed outerwear.

Fine fringe detail – less cowboy, more angel hair -was popular along the hems of maxi skirts and dresses, while seemingly random pieces of material hung from regular shirts and button-ups. It is a great way to take your wardrobe staples and elevate them in fun and unique ways.

