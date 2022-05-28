Beatnic and Big Gay Ice Cream Partner on Ice Cream Sandwiches for Pride Month

The two new flavors are vegan and will help benefit the Ali Forney Center

In celebration of Pride, Beatnic (formerly by CHLOE.) haspartnered with NYC institution Big Gay Ice Cream to develop their first vegan collection, which will be sold at all Beatnic locations starting June 6th.

Beatnic and Big Gay Ice Cream have crafted two ice cream sandwiches, the first named ‘My Caramel Romance,’ a chocolate soft serve with chocolate chips and swirls of salted caramel, and the second named ‘Over the Rainbow,’ a raspberry and pineapple twist soft serve with rainbow sprinkles. The sandwiches will cost $6.95, and will be available in store only.



Beatnic and Big Gay Ice Cream

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ali Forney Center, an organization that houses and protects homeless LGBTQ+ youths living on the streets of New York.

“We are so excited to be celebrating Pride with our collaboration with Big Gay Ice Cream. They are an iconic New York brand with an amazing product and we had a blast partnering with them on their first vegan collection. Whether you go for something chocolatey or something sweet, we’ve got you covered and a portion of the proceeds go to the Ali Forney Center, an incredible organization supporting homeless LGBTQ youth,” notes Catey Mark Meyers, President of Beatnic.

About Beatnic

Beatnic is a purpose-fueled company committed to providing 100% vegan, 100% delicious food that debuted in New York City in 2015. Beatnic offers a creative plant-based menu of house-made salads, burgers, sandwiches, and baked sweets. A destination for vegans and omnivores alike, Beatnic continues to innovate in the category while staying true to the brand’s creative, inclusive, and vibrant core values. Beatnic’s headquarters are in New York City with its flagship location in Greenwich Village; there are ten restaurants located in NY, Providence, and Boston.

About Big Gay Ice Cream

Launched in 2009 by longtime friends Bryan Petroff and Douglas Quint, Big Gay Ice Cream® spins a new take on the old school ice cream parlor experience by mixing high quality ingredients with guilty pleasures, traditional flavors with the unexpected, and a youngster’s imagination with an adult’s knowing wink and satirical tongue. It offers reimagined soft-serve pints and frozen novelties both for kids and for those who are kids at heart.

Originally founded as the Big Gay Ice Cream Truck®, the brand’s e whimsical approach to frozen desserts, from soft-serve ice cream to shakes, has earned a whirlwind of recognition that helped catapult the humble store to nationwide fame and a cult following. With 5 years of appearing on Sweet Eats -Food Network helping expand their pallets. The story behind the genesis, Big Gay Ice Cream: Saucy Stories & Frozen Treats: Going All the Way with Ice Cream was published in April 2015.

