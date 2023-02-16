Bask in Escapism With Dur Doux Toute L’annee AW 23 Collection at NYFW on February 12 at Triangle Loft

Mother/Daughter duo, Cynthia and Najla Burt of Dur Doux, to show the AW23 Collection, TOUTE L’ANNÉE, inspired by the intersection of style and travel on February 12th, 2023.

Mother-daughter duo, Cynthia and Najla Burt, proudly announce their return to NYFW with a fabulous collection inspired by the intersection of where travel meets fashion; style in the ‘new norm,’ post-pandemic world.

“There is now a new globalized generation of fashion consumers who work everywhere -travel more frequently, everywhere in the world. Fashion and travel evoke images, settings of creativity and escape, discovery and adventure, along with a sense of fantasy and freedom.” – says Creative Director, Najlia Burt. This season’s theme, ‘Toute L’Annee’ – Holiday Year-Round reimagines and expands upon the exploding phenomena of relaxed and luxurious escapism.

Dur Doux

“With women seeking to embrace and commit to seasonless-interchangeable fashion, this new collection of 25 designs is an exquisite offering of the classic trend with versatility, including both ready-to-wear and evening wear. With Dur Doux’s use of high-end fabrications of silks, printed velvets, “luxe sequin velvets, and body-friendly knits, the possibilities are endless.” Burt continues.

Dur Doux can be seen on starlets and personalities like Elizabeth Rohn, KeKe Palmer, DiDi Richards (WNBA), Anne Chumsky, and Maye Muske, to mention.

This season, Dur Doux will feature custom jewelry pieces by designer Sophie Blake to compliment the colors, textures, and mood of the ‘Toute L’annee’ ready-to-wear collection.

“When designing the jewelry to accompany Dur Doux’s latest runway looks, I focused on texture, shapes, and colors to create mystique and moody looks, ” says Blake. Necklaces, chunky chains, statement earrings, and cuffs accented with metallic greens and plum will accessorize the looks as they go down the runway and will be available for preview for a limited time after the show.

