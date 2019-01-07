Band Of Outsiders Autumn Winter 2019 Men’S & Women’S Collection

Represented By SPRING London.

For Autumn Winter 2019, Band of Outsiders’ Creative Director Angelo Van Mol looked at the moon landing as a pioneering event. One source of inspiration was Damien Chazelle’s recent movie First Man, starring Ryan Gosling. But instead of focusing on the moon landing itself, Angelo turned to the people experiencing it while watching this happen in front of their living room’s TVs. The collection is very much about the feel of the end of the 60’s and beginning of the 70’s. The choice of colours and fabric embodies this: warm hues including spice orange, burgundy and olive brown are balanced with camel, navy and black.

That era was also one of protest, empowerment and challenging ideologies which led to a more open-minded society. People wanted to break barriers in every way, especially style , and explore new territories with the moon being the most unreachable and fascinating one.



Band of Outsiders AW19 Men’s & Women’s Collection

The brand is also taking an important step forward this season by introducing womenswear for the first time under Van Mol’s creative direction. The collection comprises approximately 8 key looks that are distinctly influenced by the era’s aesthetic: pony skin and heritage check wools come together to give life to blazer and mini skirt co-ords. Corduroy suits and placement print chiffon dresses sit alongside denim (classic blue and brown) as well as cotton shirting (plain, stripes and printed). Angelo Van Mol felt like it was the right time to expand the label’s offering: “I am very excited to extend our universe of humour and inclusivity to women”.

The collection will be available on www.bandofoutsiders.com and selected stores worldwide from August 2019.

