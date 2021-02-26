AW21 ‘Gather your Tribe’ Collection

Tribal ëyës was founded in September 2020 by US-based designer Ona Utuama, Tribal ëyës continues to embrace its cultural values yet appeal to a person who is bold, confident and unrepentant about colour and style.



Ona Utuama

Tribal ëyës brings together a community of people who are not afraid of colours, patterns, and diversity in eyewear fashion.

With African patterns, neutral designs, and Asian chakra art, the AW21 collection is an everyday wearable kaleidoscope of traditional motifs.

Each piece of eyewear is designed in the US and manufactured in Asia, with emphasis on the non-traditional larger nasal flare, low and wider nasal bridges yet making room for smaller and higher nasal bridges.

The label prides itself in infusing ethnic designs into acetate, a novel concept in the eyewear industry, with each displaying a plumage of colours. These looks are inspired by motifs from the West African roots of the designer, Ona Utuama, who says ‘I want the world to see people and their culture through their own eyes’.

The brand’s spirit animal is the peacock, which is home to Congo in Africa, India/Sri Lanka and Myanmar in Southeast Asia.

Tribal Eyes has been featured in Vanity Fair and GQ.

