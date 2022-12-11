atmos Launches Exclusive Apparel & Accessories from Caterpillar® + Colour Plus Co

This Friday December 9, 2022: Atmos will be the exclusive retail partner launching a collection of apparel & accessories from Caterpillar® + Colour Plus Co. This collection’s pricing ranges from $20-$220 and will be available this Friday at 11am at all atmos stores & on atomosusa.com.

Caterpillar x Colour Plus Co is the company of content creator and ’90s fashion enthusiast Jordan Page, who has also worked with the likes of Supreme. The label, which launched right as the pandemic hit, strives to offer differentiated takes on the “modern uniform,” by infusing pieces such as wide-wale corduroys, sherpa fleece and shirt-jackets with color and distinct detailing.

