Athens’ Fashion Week, Athens Xclusive Designers Week Completes Another Amazing Season

The 30th anniversary of Athens Fashion Week, Athens Xclusive Designers Week which took place from 9th to 13th of April 2022 at Zappeion Megaron was completed with great success.

Renowned Greek fashion designers, favorite fashion brands, a famous international Guest Designer but also new talents presented their collections for the new season. Special Guest Star of the 30th anniversary AXDW was a TV Star Doukissa Nomikou who also presented her new collection of jewelry.

This season, Athens Fashion Week had the pleasure of hosting, as an honored guest, the famous American-Lebanese fashion designer, Rami Kadi. The designer is a member of Paris Fashion Week and his creations are worn by some of the biggest stars in the world such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum and many others. He is a Goodwill Ambassador for Sustainable Fashion in West Asia of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). Pioneering once again, he launched his first SS 2022 NFT collection, with the title “Lucid Algorithms”, at Cardano blockchain.

Rami Kadi Maison de Couture did the closing show at 30th Athens Fashion Week and he presented on Wednesday April 13th. The astonished audience had the opportunity to admire for the first time in Greece, his new haute couture collection for SS22. Passionate with the modern tailoring, combining technology and innovation in his work, he offers a kaleidoscopic explosion of colors and shine in his collections and embraces the embroidery as the essence of his creations, paying tribute to the handmade works.

1st DAY

The talented and always pioneering Lakis Gavalas opened the fashion week presenting his new collection with a very innovating installation called “Riding with Grace, Riding in Fashion, Riding to show your unique balance in mind and style”, by using motorcycles for the live performance, in a white box while at same time inspiring messages were appearing.

Daphne Valente presented her SS ’22 collection “Summer Night Dream”. The collection was inspired by the famous Williams Shakespeare’s act “Summer Night Dream” which takes place in Ancient Greece, in an enchanted Athenian Forest The impressive finale was the highlight of the show, when models appeared holding with the models holding placards with social messages such as “stop the war”, “stop racism”, “say no to fast fashion”, “no bullying” and many more.Daphne Valente closed the show holding her message “All we need is Love” winning the admiration of the audience!



Kathy Heyndels fashion house presented “Spectrum”, the Spring 2022 collection, celebrating earth’s colours, like sun yellow and sea blue on elegant and feminine dresses. Marios Togos presented his own collection “Zebra” for spring 2022 in colaboration with Kathy Heyndels fashion house and impressed everyone with his stylish Streetwear.

A spectacular opening event at the end of the first day celebrating 15 years of successful organizations was held by Mrs Tonia Fouseki, Athens Fashion Week’s president and by Doukissa Nomikou, event’s Special Guest Star.

The culmination of the evening was with the fashion show of Doukissa Nomikou (www.doukissanomikou.com) presenting her jewelry collection and signature perfume Doukissa Nomikou (www.doukissanomikou.com) a high aesthetics concept show in which the famous special guest was starring.

The impressive opening ceremony closed with the birthday party of the 30 memorable events.

2nd DAY

The second day started with the collection “Road-Tripping to Freedom” S/S22 by the Greek fashion designer Irene Angelopoulos. Bright colors, airy dresses, cool combinations but also unique haute couture creations that characterize the atelier of Irene Angelopoulos made us nostalgic for the cool breeze of a summer sunset. The Fashion show took place in a magnificent place around the big fountain outside of Zappeion Hall.

Tania Christoforatou presented the haute couture collection “One” S/S22 at peristyllion of Zappeion. The collection consists of beautiful creations for women who love the classic and sparkling ornate embroidery decorated with fine materials.

The brand MK by Marios presented the collection “Luna P/Dark” Collection F/W22-23. Metallic fabrics, colorful sequins and print touches are some of the features of the collection with the theatrical style.

The fashion brand Passager by Nadia Chalimou presented the S/S22 resort collection , full of geometric shapes inspired by ancient Greece.

The second day ended with the brand Ratt by Rita Attala in a wonderful fashion show. The designer, Rita Attala, loves black and white combination but chose to present a colorful collection with brilliant designs.

3rd DAY

Niki Stylianou presented her new jewelry collection “KORIS SURFACE I: Persephone” unconventional stylish jewelry easily wearable during all day time but for unique appearances that will impress as it happened to the audience attended the show.

Businesswoman and fashion designer Despina Moiraraki followed with the brand Desmira by Miraraki presenting the collection “Desmira-Summer wear & resort collection 2022”. Colorful kaftans, kimonos, gypsy skirts, pants with tops and evening sets in colorful designs, decorated by Swarovski stones.

Universally recognized as one of the most famous and beloved clothing companies of celebrities around the world, Juicy Couture presented the F/W22 collection while the hostess of the show was a TV presenter Eleni Tsolaki who was dressed in Juicy Couture total look.

The third day ended with the spectacular fashion show of Valtadoros transforming the Peristylion of Zappeion to a V shape runway, with huge white decorative balloons. The new collection called “Anasa” F/W22 consists of creations rich of colors combined with wonderful designs, based on the geometry a characteristic design style of Paris Valtadoros along with special made prints depicting his inspiration.

4th DAY

Dedicated to the creativity and talent of the young designers was the fourth day of the 30th Athens Xclusive Designers Week.

Emerging, talented fashion designers presented their creations before the judges, claiming the “Best New Designer”, “Best Trendsetter” and “Best Catwalk” awards, which are very important prizes for them to make their first steps in the fashion industry The event was honored by the presence and participation of the jury by fashion designer Daphne Valente, the fashion editor of Beaute Magazine Lena Papachristofilou, the Fashion Editor of Cosmopolitan France, Renne Karameti and the Fashion buyer from France Ekaterina Glazunova. The presenter of the Awards Ceremony was the talented actress and presenter Mariella Savvidi.

Winners of the New Designers Awards were:

The Winners

Best New Designer: The new fashion designer Ippoliti Kakava presented the collection “From the Shadows”.

Best Trendsetter: The fashion brand Mia Papa, by the fashion designer Mia Papaefthymiou with the SS22 Delphi Collection.

Best Catwalk: The fashion brand Mineko Studio with the SS22 “Summer Wildness” collection.

The 4 other participants at the New Designer Awards who presented their collection before the judges are the following (alphabetically): Keran Gill, Nassia Nari, Pavlos Kirkos, Vasilatou

Students and graduates of AKTO Art school presented their personal collections, which they designed in the last year of the BA (Hons) Degree in Fashion Design AKTO / Middlesex University London program, the only university Fashion program in Greece.

Finally, the debut fashion designer Ilaeira Zisi with the brand Ilaeira Collection presented the fairytale collection Spring – Summer 2022 entitled “Every woman hides a princess inside her”.

5th DAY

The 30th anniversary Athens Fashion Week, Athens Xclusive Designers Week closed with a unique fashion show by the American-Lebanese Rami Kadi Maison de Couture.

“That I and you become one, that from my eyes, you see what is beautiful; and from yours, I see what is unprecedented.”

Rami Kadi’s Haute Couture Collection SS22 called “Lucid Algorithms,” is an ode to a world rethinking the boundaries between the “physical” and the “digital”.

As a pioneer in fashion technology and a restless spirit, Rami Kadi has embarked on a journey of digital fashion by immersing his couture collections into a world of codes, NFT, and metaverse.

The collection that he showcased in Athens features 45 dresses made from holographic materials that flaunt strong bold colors. Through lively pulsations and contrasting rhythms, Rami Kadi affirms the energy and strength of color. The holographic materials absorb pigmentation and reinterpret the colors of light, leaving us with a shimmering effect. The Greek audience was excited.

Finally, as part of the 30th Athens Xclusive Designers Week, the fashion show of Vassilis Zoulias will take place in mid of May.

During the event, the visitors had the opportunity to discover and buy the current collections of Greek fashion accessories creators, who dparticipated in the Xclusive Elements Section: Hara Kaimakami, YLIAS – Greek Artwear by Ilias Yerassimou, Maria Mpointa, Pitsikakis Handmade – Jewellery, Theodosia Art Jewelery, Lina’s Exclusive, Niki Stylianou Jewelry, Aperitta Is Classic, E.T. Collection, Des to tsandaki mou.

Athens Fashion Week supports public benefit campaigns by Nonprofit organizations, every season. This time we could not remain indifferent to the unbelievable explosion of violence of various forms that our society has been experiencing lately. The concept “Inclusive is the new Xclusive” aims at combating gender violence, and raise awareness for Equality, Women’s Empowerment and rights and finally love, so we are supporting the Non-Profit Organization “Diotima”, and its goals, for women’s empowerment.

As part of this concept, an exhibition was held with quotes by Greek and international designers regarding Diversity, Equality, Women’s Empowerment and Love. At the same time, a photography exhibition was also held with photos of famous photographers and how artistically they capture through their lenses and they perceive values such as Diversity, Equality, Female Empowerment and Love. All the photos were for sale in a Silent Auction held throughout the 30th AXDW and the profits will be donated to the Center for Gender Rights and Equality the “Diotima”. The photographers who took part in this very important project are the following in alphabetical order: Eftychis Andreadakis, Mariam Chorozian, Thomas Chrysochoidis, Thomas Daskalakis, Mara Desypri, Charis Evagorou, George Kalfamanolis, Kynthia Kindeli, Dionysis Koutsis, Olympia Krasagaki, Harris Kyprianou, Sakis Lalas, Maria Markezi, Petros Nikolareas, Thodoris Papadakis, Platon Papadatos – Kalos, Panagiotis Simopoulos, Panos Stavrianos, Thodoris Theodoridis, Marios Theologis, Vasilis Topouslidis.

Under the auspice and subsidized by: Greek National Tourism Organization Under the auspice and support of : Enterprise Greece, Athens Chamber of Small and Medium Industries Supported by Athens Destination and Development Management Agency of the City Under the Auspices: City of Athens, Marketing Greece, Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Hellenic Association of Knitwear & Apparel Industries

