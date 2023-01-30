Assia Ahhatt Esteemed Ukrainian Violinist To Open Haute Couture Show, Friday 7pm Gotham Hall



“Life consists of moments, and beautiful music illuminate moments for us. New Age musical moments are special: peaceful, tranquil, relaxing, and ensure the future is brighter.” – Assia Ahhatt

Awarding winning hiTechMODA Returns to New York Fashion Week for Season 9 at thePprestigious Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, Midtown, New York City, NY. Producer PS (Pamela) Privette, “This year will be new runway experience at Gotham Hall. I am thrilled to have a performer the level of Assia performing at hiTechMODA.”

Assia Ahhatt is one of those rare entertainers! This classically-trained native of Kyiv, Ukraine excels while performing across multiple musical genres for international and U.S. audiences alike. A violin prodigy by the age of five, she won numerous European competitions, and became a soloist for the Ukrainian National Philharmonic. Assia has successfully combined her singing and songwriting talents into a skyrocketing musical juggernaut; having appeared on stage with iconic performers including: Robert Plant, Mark Knopfler, Jean-Luc Ponty, and Pierre Blanchard.

Equally comfortable performing at sold-out stadium venues, discos, intimate clubs, or recording hit singles in Los Angeles, Assia’s discography consists of solo concert appearances worldwide and more than thirty individual videos among her nine internationally-acclaimed albums. Together with vocal coach, Seth Riggs, she recorded her chart-topping U.S debut single, If Only Tonight, in 2013. The recording received recognition by DRT National Airplay in several categories – Indy, R&B, and Hip Hop. It reached #6 on Billboard’s singles chart, plus was featured on their National Dance Club Chart for several weeks.

Coming off her incomparable success with If Only Tonight, Assia pivoted into some exciting new and varied musical directions. Her explosive, yet relaxing violin solo paired with her singing in English, formed the centerpiece of a duet with Puerto Rican rapper, WISIN, entitled Fiesta in San Juan. The dynamic video of Assia together with WISIN’s interplay in Spanish, filmed in Old San Juan, was produced and directed by Hollywood music video director, Jessy Terrero. Fiesta spent several weeks on Billboard’s Latin Tropical Chart, while the remix quickly reached Top 20 National Dance Club status.

Continuing her evolution as a pop performer who incorporates two unique and memorable instruments – violin and voice, Assia released her award-winning single Disco – released in 2016, produced by Dmitry Monatik, Chilisound. And, in April, 2017, Assia debuted her single, Perepletaet, to audiences in her home city of Kiev. A perennial crowd favorite at numerous international music festivals throughout the world, she has appeared both as a soloist and producer of her band, “69′. Like her fans, Assia is awaiting the imminent drop of her newest single, You Will Miss Me, like Fiesta produced by Luny Tunes and recorded at Hit Factory Criteria in Miami.

Assia’s defining achievement ‘All-In’ was released in 2017 for U.S. audiences, an album partnering her own label, “Seize the Day Entertaining” with one of the music world’s legendary producers, Humberto Gatica, based in Los Angeles. Known for his association with Madonna, Elton John, Celine Dion, Tony Braxton, Andrea Boccelli, among others, Gatica shepherded this one-of-a-kind musical collaboration with Assia to a treasure-trove of awards and sold-out venues. The project features Assia performing violin solos covering thirteen international hit singles, supported by multiple guest artists and a full orchestra.

‘A Music Extravaganza’ is a 2019 television show and album produced by the PBS award- winning producer Gene Bortnick and recorded in 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. Show aired on PBS stations across the U.S. from June 2019 through September 2020.

Assia conceived her next album ‘A Date at the Movies’, released in August, 2020, while on her wildly successful U.S. concert tour for ‘A Music Extravaganza’ in 2019 and 2020. Each of the album’s tracks features her classical “take” on some of the biggest stars performing songs that have endured from a lifetime of the world’s best hit movies. Listeners are reunited with important and wondrous moments of their lives through Assia’s instrumental renditions of songs by Barbra Streisand, Elvis Presley, Seal, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and others.

And, finally, September 9, 2022, Grammy -winning Co-Producers Tony Succar, Paul Avgerinos and Kabir Seghal announced the release of the New Age album, Moments. The culmination of over a year of planning, producing and performances on three different continents for Assia and David Arkenstone’s collaboration. Moments consists of ten unique tracks which not only hold true to the inspiration of New Age music in general, those being relaxation, tranquility, positivity, and peacefulness, but also represented specifically a peaceful and tranquil hopefulness represented by the Ukrainian people the day before Russia’s brutal and unprovoked attack. And, proudly now again!

According to Assia, “I’ve always wanted to work within the genre of New Age and Moments provided the opportunity to work closely with David and Tony. I especially believe in the restorative power of peace, tranquility, relaxation, and especially – hope for better times. Who couldn’t use a healthy dose of “better times” post-pandemic, global financial woes, and our own sovereign Ukraine at war? In addition, the music and video of another of Moment’s tracks, When the World Was New has also been released September 9th.”

