Asia’s Fashion Spectacular Centrestage Opens

Featuring 240 Designer Labels and Brands, Some 40 Fashion Shows and More

CENTRESTAGE, Asia’s premier fashion event organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), has entered its fourth year, running from 4 to 7 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The four-day extravaganza, with “Future Tribes” as its central theme, has gathered 240 brands from 23 countries and regions around the world. A number of fashion presentations − including FASHIONALLY Collection #14, the FASHION HONG KONG RUNWAY SHOW, and three FASHIONALLY Presentations – are being held to showcase the latest collections from Hong Kong design labels, attracting the attendance of numerous fashionistas, models and celebrities.

OPENSTAGE welcomes the public

The final day of CENTRESTAGE tomorrow (7 September) will be titled “OPENSTAGE” and is open to public visitors aged 12 and above, free of charge. Attendees will have free access to the Fashionista’s Sharing Series, a makeup demonstration by NARS, a sharing session on fashion trends with fashionista Rikko Lee and designers from local brands METHODOLOGY and MEIKING NG, and more. Public visitors will also have a chance to check out the latest designs from leading local and overseas brands, with retail sales offered by selected brands.



Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show (4 September)



Fashionally Collection #14



Fashionally Presentation 1 Charlotte Ng Studio (4 September)



Celebrities at Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show (4 September)



Fashionally Presentation 2 Fake Fanv (5 September)



Fashionally Presentation 3 Startfromzero & Son (5 September)

