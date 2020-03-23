ARTISTIX Spring/Summer 2020

About ARTISTIX Fashion

Founder and artist, Greg Polisseni, creates original artworks that are incorporated into each ARTISTIX collection. Each line is curated to expand the limits of everyday style using the color stories from Greg’s paintings. ARTISTIX is unapologetically pushing the boundaries within fashion to create distinct and unconventional prints. Our bold aesthetic embodies a modern art, soul, and rock & roll lifestyle while paying homage to cultural trends. ARTISTIX has become a globally recognized brand. With distribution throughout the world and millions of views on social media, ARTISTIX is poised to become the next big brand joining the ranks of our competitors. Visit us at www.artistixfashion.com or on social media @artistixfashion

About Greg Polisseni

Greg Polisseni is an artist, a fashion designer and a visionary. Greg created ARTISTIX in the Fall of 2013 with one clear vision in mind, to create wearable art. Throughout his entire life, Greg has found art as a way of self-expression and wanted to offer the same outlet to consumers. Each of ARTISTIX unique collections is based on an original painting by Greg, making each piece of clothing a collectible item.

About Andy Hilfiger

Andy Hilfiger joined as the Creative Director of ARTISTIX Fashion in April of 2016 with the vision of elevating the brand to the next level. Andy, whose previous ventures include the launch of the JLo brand Sweetface, the Adam Levine collection and the Nicki Minaj collection, embodies the idea of merging music, art, and fashion. With over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry, including his time at Tommy Hilfiger, Andy believes that ARTISTIX is the next big thing in the luxury streetwear culture. Learn more at http://www.andyhilfiger.com