Art Hearts Fashion Kicks Off Ten-Year Anniversary Milestone with Schedule for New York Fashion Week

Art Hearts Fashion is kicking off 2023 celebrating a decade of fun-filled fashion shows that offer guests a splash of art, glitz, and glam. The platform was started ten years ago by Art Hearts Fashion founder Erik Rosete who wanted to blend art, fashion, and pop culture to create a destination that is truly experiential.

Today Art Hearts Fashion has evolved into a highly sought out platform for emerging designers and big-name brands ranging from Nike and Penguin to Custo Barcelona and Carmen Steffens. Taking the corporate formula out of fashion and focusing on a curated mix of designers from all over the globe.

“From a quirky nightclub event to a world-renowned platform hosting some of the biggest-named celebrities and designers, I am always amazed that we have achieved so many things in our ten years. Our shows have been viewed on Youtube over 1 Billion times and our shows have been in over ten thousand press features” said Art Hearts Fashion founder Erik Rosete.

This season’s shows will be held at the historic Angel Orensanz Foundation Center for the Art’s hip lower east side venue from February 9, 2023, through February 12, 2023.

The Art Hearts Fashion format was created to give guests an experience that goes beyond the traditional fashion show where guests queue up and shuffle in to see a 15-minute show and then promptly exit. The schedule allows guests to enjoy several runway shows in one sitting rather than leaving after one quick blip of a show. Special details such as libations and culinary delights offer guests a fully immersive and entertaining evening at one of the city’s buzziest events of the season.

The schedule features a global collection of designers curated and hand-selected by producers to focus on founding pillars of Art Hearts Fashion, celebrating entertainment, art, and genuine talent in fashion. Standout designers on the schedule include Dominican designer Giannina Azar, Colombian and Venezuelan designer, Raul Peñaranda, Brazilian mega-label Carmen Steffens, Project Runway All Stars winner, Mondo Guerra, heritage lifestyle brand Original Penguin, and Rosete’s own uber-cool label, Mister Triple X. Celeb fan favorite Walter Mendez will close the schedule.

A select number of tickets have been set aside for members of the public to purchase at Artheartsfashion.com starting at $65.00. VIP ticket holders can access a Wine Lounge, Gin Bar, and Cognac Experience and can enjoy donuts, tapas, and sponsored goodies for $260 a person. Tickets are available for purchase on Fever.

About Art Hearts Fashion

Art Hearts Fashion is the leading platform dedicated to bringing innovative designers and artists to the forefront of fashion week. Our coast-to-coast contemporary events bring both the most renowned designers, and the sharpest up-and-coming emerging designers, to the runway in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and beyond. Founded in 2010, AHF has become a driving force for fashion, art, and entertainment. The shows have featured designers including Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, Betsey Johnson, Furne Amato, Walter Mendez, Vilebrequin, Jovani, Cotton INC, Black Tape Project, Mister Triple X, Camilla, Michael NGO, BFYNE, and countless more.

A go-to for stylists, media, and celebrities, AHF has been attended by celebrities like Britney Spears, Adrien Brody, Diante Wilder, Kelly Rutherford, Nick Cannon, CeeLo Green, Drew Barrymore, Adriana Lima, Curtis Young “50 Cent”, Jason Derulo, Tyson Beckford, Kathy Ireland, Philip Bloch, Steve Madden, Nicky Jam, Linsday Lohan, Floyd Mayweather, Terrell Owens, Ashanti, Austin Mahone and many more. Performances by Nicky Jam, Jojo, Nick Cannon, and BIA.

Art Hearts Fashion has been covered by Vogue, WWD, Glamour, Forbes, Refinery29, Daily Front Row, Los Angeles Times, E!, MTV, US Weekly, ET Online, California Apparel News, and countless others. The platform has been featured on the Today Show, CNN, Fox News, Univision, and TV shows including America’s Next Top Model, Real Housewives, Les Angels, I Supermodel, Fashion TV, Shahs of Sunset, Mob Wives, WAGS, LA Hair, Love and Hip Hop, Bling Empire, & countless others.

Art Hearts Fashion partners with several prominent charities including Make-A-Wish® , AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Project Cancerland. The platform is active in advocating for inclusivity in fashion and was named #1 for progressive milestones in the fashion industry by Forbes Magazine. AHF runway moments and milestones frequently make People Magazine’s top highlights of Fashion Week.

www.artheartsfashion.com | Instagram: @artheartsfashion

ART HEARTS FASHION

Designer Schedule

Angel Orensanz: 172 Norfolk St, New York, NY 10002 February 9 – 12, 2023

February 5 – 6

Thursday, February 9

7:30 PM

GIANINNA AZAR

8:30 PM

SOID STUDIOS

9:30 PM

VIZCARRA

10:00 PM

BAD SISTERS

10:30 PM

MISTERTRIPLE X

Friday, February 10

6:00 PM

Media Check In

7:00 PM

Doors Open: General Audience

7:30 PM

LST + INFID SCHOOL

8:30 PM

JESUS DE LA GARSA

9:30 PM

TALIA LEIGH

10:30 PM

WILLFREDO GERARDO

Saturday, February 11

2:00 PM

Doors Open

3:00 PM

ALYCESAUNDRA

4:00 PM

ZYEM KIDS

5:00PM

TELL THE TRUTH

5:30 PM

MONDO GUERRA

6:00 PM

Media Check In

7:00 PM

Doors Open: Evening Shows

7:30 PM

ARABESQUE BOUDOIR OFFICIAL

8:30 PM

KENNETH BARLIS

9:30 PM

RAUL PENARANDA

10:00 PM

ORIGINAL PENGUIN

10: 30 PM

Sunday, February 12

2:00 PM

Doors Open

3:00 PM

WANDA BEAUCHAMP

3:30 PM

DANNY NGUYEN

4:00 PM

CARMEN STEFFENS

5:00 PM

ANTHONY RUBIO

5:30 PM

PASSARELLAS

6:00 PM

Media Check In

7:00 PM

Doors Open: Evening Shows

7:30 PM

HOUSE OF MUA MUA

8:30 PM

HOUSE OF BYFIELD

9:00 PM

RICARDO SECO

9:30 PM

CZARINA

10:00 PM

BLACK TAPE PROJECT

10:00 PM

Official Closing Gala

