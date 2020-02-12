Area Fall/Winter 2020

Represented by Ritual Projects.

The Area Fall/Winter 2020 show taking place at The Africa Center is an exciting culmination of connection across New York fashion, art, design, and culture. This season’s Area collection includes a first-ever collaboration with the new luxury lifestylebrand myreality.

In a continuation of their on-going commitment to giving back to New York City via their brand, Area designers Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk are beginning a partnership with The Africa Center in an effort to support the multidisciplinary New York cultural institution’s work transforming understanding of Africa and highlighting the influence of people of African decent in the world.



Area

Area originated from the idea of sharing knowledge and beauty through handicraft, which is a primary form of culture and commercial production on the African continent. The designers will collaborate on interactive programs with The Africa Center.

Known for their modern and timeless take on inclusive glamour, this season Beckett and Piotrek create a collection with a focus on soft architecture.

The starting point of the Area FW20 collection revolves around the iconic draping work of Madame Grès. The designers have recontextualized this major influence in their own visual language utilizing their signature element, the Preciosa crystal cup chain. Another source of inspiration this season is Japanese costume-designer Eiko Ishioka.

For their FW20 show Area unveils a collaboration with myreality the new luxury lifestyle brand cofounded by Harry Nuriev, Crosby Studios principal designer, and partner Tyler Billinger. myreality merges fashion, art, and design by elevating modest materials to the status of luxury art objects.

The Area x myreality collaboration results in an installation piece exhibited in the runway as limited edition objet d’art accessory pieces. The Area x myreality pieces are completely sustainable, created from recycled material sourced from the Area studio and showroom.

A celebration of duality and togetherness, AREA continues to grow beyond its Downtown roots, connecting communities and spreading its ethos of inclusiveness and irreverent glamour and the beauty of craft.

