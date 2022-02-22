Apujan The Ballad of A Story Keeper Autumn Winter 2022 Collection

Produced in the hometown of the brand, and directed by the designer himself, the Autumn – Winter 2022 digital show sees the special performance of the well-known Asian actresses, Alice Tzeng (Tseng Kai-Hsuan), Dewi Chien (Jian Ting Rui), Josie Lin (Lin Ai Hsuan), the famous band member Kay Liu (Liu, Jia-kai), and the rising star, Lin Xiang, and the music production of DJ Question Mark.

The collection is the sequel of APUJAN’s homage to the sci-fi world, of The Wizard of OZ and Alice in Wonderland, to the fantasy stories and the many literary allusions from the previous collection.



Apujan

Apu Jan is well known for using literary allusions, reinterpreted the codes of a modern fairy tale and created though the collection a storytelling about APUJAN’s fantasy imaginary: another story about dreams, about community information, and about the overhead world.

Apujan, fantasy images and passage of time as the theme in each of his show, continues to tell stories in the form of digital images in the ear of epidemic.

This season recounts of the adventure of an agent who travels to the sealed world through a book and brings back the truth from its world.

The fashion show is a representation of this story, through the eyes of the agent who broke into the other world, where the audience is not only watching the film but becomes part of it.

Leading actors of the film are the garments, Apujan launches large number of dresses with sci-fi and traditional oriental costume elements at the show this time, to echo the story scene in the film.

The collection presents an extensive fabric development by APUJAN, digital embroideries, semi-translucent jacquard fabric, jersey knitted jacquard and digital prints, in combination with fantasy-style accessories made from 3-D printing and precious metals.

Unique distinctive details as per the large playing cards, rhombus, spaceships, planets, keys, puzzles, chess, and dinosaur heads are showcased all over dresses, coats, shirts, suits, cardigans, and knitted pants.

Apujan who likes to study history and literature, has always combine elements of traditional oriental clothing with western clothing style as his inspiration of design.

Furthermore, Apujan uses a lot of fabric technology in designing his fashion pieces, and develop a variety of different jacquard fabrics, computer sewing, automatic knitting machines, and custom development of bottom and labels in every season. He has very well manipulated a variety of fabric techniques to complete in all his collection.

Some of the garments that did not appear in the catwalk will also be released simultaneously on the official APUJAN’s website.

APUJAN is a London-based womenswear label founded by designer Apu Jan in 2013. The collection debuted in Autumn/Winter 2013 at London Fashion Week.

The designs are renowned for integrating patterns and knitwear techniques to illustrate themes inspired by fantasy and literature. The juxtaposition of traditional and oriental elements with a contemporary twist, and the interweaving of bold and casual elements are at the heart of APUJAN’s unique style and have become the hallmarks of the label.

The inspiration for the designs came from many different places, often associated with books, space fantasy and imagination of the past. Each season, inspired by a list of books, Apu Jan creates a story containing his favourite elements, leading the audience to experience the fantasy world of his imagination. Surrounded by beautiful material, elements such as fossils of dinosaurs, roses, sheep, and space related objects could often be found in APUJAN designs, threading through the stories of every season.

APUJAN had attracted international media attention. The brand was voted as one of the top 10 culture and creative brands in Taiwan, and the designer was one of the GQ Men of the Year, Taiwan. The collections were featured in major fashion and design publications including Vogue, GQ, ELLE, Bazaar, and WALLPAPER. Furthermore, APUJAN designs were shown at the La Cite de la Dentelle et de la mode in Calais, France; and showroom during Paris Fashion Week.

Outside of runway collection, APUJAN had collaborated with various industries by utilises the storytelling method to connect with different audiences: such as In-flight loungewear for EVA airline, branding for Kuo Yuan Ye, a traditional oriental pastry company, the costumes for the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan and the series of package design for McDonald’s.

APUJAN design can often be seen on the cover of many influential magazines in Asia, such as Vogue and ELLE. Many Asian actresses also chose APUJAN on the red carpet and as their preferred brand.

