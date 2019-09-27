Anrealage Spring Summer 2020 “Angle” collection

For Spring-Summer 2020, Kunihiko Morinaga blurs the boundaries of 2D and 3D, recasting Instagram fashion images IRL and translating digital distortions into surrealist, wearable garments.

Preppy classics – chinos, raw denim, beige trench coats, navy blazers with crest patches, blue Oxford shirts, argyle knits, houndstooth coats, pleated skirts, white logo Ts, and cricket sweaters – parade by three by three, each one reproducing a different visual angle as if viewed from above, below or the side.



Asymmetrical pieces twisting around the body and spilling forward on tops or curved, shortened hems underscore the notion of visual perspectives.

Western classics adopt Japanese lines in warped, reconfigured constructions. Strong shoulders on a triangular club blazer-meets-kimono telescope to a narrow waist, as if seen from above, while sleeves knot like an obi belt.

The high concept extends to the smallest details, from the morphing gradient scales of belt buckles and buttons on blazers and shirts to accessories with a new kind of slant, like flat canvas totes, quilted leather handbags, and pins and earrings shaped like side views of sunglasses and rings.

In today’s digital-junkie world, what’s real or virtual, normal or anomaly, trompe l’oeil or sleight of hand is all simply a matter of perspective.

