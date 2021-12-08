Announcement: Primark partners with (RED) – Fashion That Gives Back

Primark has partnered with (RED) for a second time to release a new range of tonal leisure and loungewear that support the fight against pandemics with every purchase.

The collection of super soft tracksuits, logo t-shirts and accessories for women, men and kids are perfect for the cosy season, and 10% of the purchase price of every (PRIMARK)RED item goes directly to the Global Fund to fight pandemics with (RED).

The (PRIMARK)RED pieces can be worn together for a head-to-toe monochrome look or separately as your outfit’s foundation, adding in pieces from your existing wardrobe. The collection also comes in matching mini-me sizes for little ones too, so you can nail twinning for the new season in comfort.

Several products come under the Primark Cares label, with all clothing being made with organic cotton and a selection of the accessories made using recycled plastic.

With prices ranging from $4 – 22, the 16-piece collection will be available now in select stores including the South Florida Primark location at Sawgrass Mills.

More Details:

16-piece collection of menswear, womenswear, kidswear and accessories

Prices range from $4 – $22

Launching in 399 stores

About Primark

Primark is an international retailer that offers customers the latest fashion, beauty and homeware at great value prices. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark today has 399 stores across 14 countries in Europe and North America and employs more than 70,000 people. Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone and is focused on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and improving the lives of people who make Primark products. As part of this it has unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring all clothing is recyclable by design, halving carbon emissions across the value chain, removing single-use plastic and pursuing a living wage for workers in the supply chain. You can find out about these commitments and more here.

About (RED)

(RED), named for the colour of emergency, was founded in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world’s most vulnerable communities. (RED) partners with iconic global brands to develop (RED)-branded products, experiences and services – all of which raise money for the Global Fund to strengthen health systems and fund life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest. To date, (RED) has generated nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people.

