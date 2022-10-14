Anne Barge Official New Fall 2023 Bridal Collection

For the Anne Barge Fall 2023 Bridal Collection, I reflected on the beauty and serenity of the countryside- whether the lush meadows of England or the rolling hills of Kentucky where I grew up,” says Anne Barge.

“I wanted to capture the simplicity of shapes, lightness of textures and exquisite embellishments that surround us but are often overlooked. Sophistication is emphasized through mindful curation from the ideas of my past entangled with the modern twists from a fresh imagined future.

“This season I emphasized necklines, whether a chic asymmetric, classic high neck in embroidered lace or straight strapless touched with a froth of organza. Scattered floral appliqués especially on trains and veils, and voluminous ball gowns are favorites from spring that continue to charm.

“Fall is a season of gorgeous sleeves— everything from detachable ones in Alencon lace to a single, satin bishop sleeve. Embroidered lace, Mikado Scuba embossed jacquard, and silk organza are among the fabrics used in a collection that combines romantic and contemporary elements in stunning, timeless designs.”

ABOUT ANNE BARGE

Founded in 1999, the Anne Barge Bridal collection is renowned for timeless gowns with a contemporary twist. Inspired by vintage couture, the Anne Barge collection combines the best of classic design and modern trends, using the finest fabrics, embellishments, and embroidery sourced throughout the world. Anne Barge is based out of Atlanta, Georgia with retailers worldwide. Anne Barge offers an abundance of elegant options for the discerning bride in four collections: Anne Barge, Blue Willow Bride, Curve Couture, and Little White Dress. The Anne Barge philosophy is simple, “Good design is timeless.”

Shawne Jacobs, President and Creative Director of Anne Barge, has been at the helm of Anne Barge since 2014. Since Shawne Jacob’s assumed the role, she has expanded brand with the Black Label and Little White Dress Collection, turning Anne Barge into one of the preeminent bridal and special occasion design houses in the United States. The Black Label Collection, Anne Barge’s eveningwear gowns, is made with the brand’s trademark attention to detail, from fabric to fit. A favorite among celebrity brides and red-carpet icons alike, Shawne Jacobs has created custom designs for Meghan Markle, Kerry Washington, Josephine Skriver, Jeannie Mai, Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler, Laura Benanti, Johanna Braddy, Kristen Cavallari, Taraji P. Henson, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Zoe Perry, Yvonne, Violett Beane, Amirah Vann, Amber Riley, Leah Pipes, Eva Longoria, Kelli O’Hara, and more. The collections have been featured internationally in top publications including Vogue, Grace Ormonde, WWD, Martha Stewart Weddings, Brides, The New York Times and Town & Country.

Shawne Jacobs opened a new store on New York City’s Madison Avenue in 2022, following the success of her flagship Atlanta atelier, which opened in 2017.

SPECIAL THANKS

Anne Barge: Anne Barge @annebarge

Creative Director | Anne Barge @shawne.r.jacobs

Stylist & producer: Joy Proctor Designs @joyproctor

Photographer: Laura Gordon @lauragordon

Videographer: Peyton Frank @peytonfrank

Location: Tusculum Farm @tusculumfarm

Hair & Makeup: Anna Breeding @annabreeding

BTS photography: The Willets Photography @willetphoto

Jewelry: @decolove_atelier & @a.b.ellie

Horses: Goshen Hounds

Shoes: Bella Belle Shoes @bellabelleshoes

Media Relations: ODA Public Relations @odapr

Models: Elite Models Agency @elitenyc

