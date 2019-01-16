Aniye By Fashion Show Winter 2019 Collection

Please, make yourself comfortable. Turn off the lights. And take a nice, deep breath… because the party starts at midnight!

It’s April 26th, 1977, we’re on Broadway and 54th Street, waiting outside of New York’s most dazzling night club. The crowd swells, everyone yearning for a place in the spotlight of Manhattan’s most glamorous stage. The glass doors open, pushed by hands that just moments before were pointing to the new, delightfully transgressive Deco sign of “STUDIO 54”

Aniye By Winter 2019 Collection

Aniye By drifts into a dream and finds herself sitting next to Jerry Hall, the gorgeous Texan model who inspired the new Winter 19/20 collection. Immersed in the silvery colors and seductive vinyls of the ’70s Aniye By explores her new world of TEXAS GLAM.

MICKEY MOUSE

Cheerful, amusing, and colorful. Aniye By’s favorite Pop icon enters her world. How? See-through effects and all-over lace, naturally.

