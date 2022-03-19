Campaign to Support 10 Year Anniversary campaign

In honor of ANINE BING’s 10 Year Anniversary, the brand has partnered with actress and supermodel Irina Shayk to serve as the face of their 2022 brand campaigns. The collaboration will support the relaunch of ANINE BING’s best-selling Classics Collection, as well as the debut of ANINE BING’s first-ever Resort Collection.

Both campaigns were shot by notable fashion photographer Chris Colls.

“It’s been a dream working with Irina. She is effortlessly beautiful, confident, kind, and completely embodies the brand. I can’t think of a better person to represent ANINE BING as we celebrate this ten-year milestone.” – Anine Bing, Founder and Chief Creative Officer

THE CLASSICS COLLECTION

The ANINE BING Classics Collection is a core offering of best-selling wardrobe building blocks and everyday essentials designed to transcend seasonality. The Classics Collection lays the foundation for modern uniform dressing, including tailored suiting separates, elevated basics, luxurious leather accessories and more. Grounded in timelessness, versatility, and exceptional quality, every piece is intended to mix, match, and layer with everything from the ANINE BING collections.

Featured styles from the relaunch campaign with Irina Shayk include the best-selling Mika Shirt and Eva Tank, along with new additions to the Classics Collection: the Frances Jean in river blue, Colette Bag in black croco, Highland Sunglasses in gold, and Bree Dress in white.

RESORT 2022

ANINE BING’s first-ever Resort Collection will debut in May 2022, officially marking the brand’s 10 Year Anniversary. The campaign was shot on location in Miami, Florida, serving as the ideal setting to showcase new seasonal categories including swimwear and vacation-inspired ready-to-wear.

Key swim launches from Resort 2022 include the Jace One Piece in cream, Rosa Bikini Top and matching Naya Bikini Bottom in black, and the Lesly Swimsuit in black. Resortwear highlights include the Classic Blazer in black, Carrie Pant in black, and Praia Sarong in black and cream.

About ANINE BING

ANINE BING is a Los Angeles based fashion brand founded by Anine Bing, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, and Nicolai Bing, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Inspired by Scandinavian simplicity and American energy, ANINE BING has built a global fashion house focused on everyday wardrobe essentials and investment pieces for modern women seeking a timeless yet rebellious approach to style. Powered by a highly engaged social-media following and a modern approach to immediate fulfillment of merchandise, the brand has become a multimillion-dollar business, and growing, since its launch in 2012.

