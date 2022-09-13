Andrew Kwon SS23 Collection NYFW

Andrew Kwon debuted his eponymous RTW eveningwear collection for the SS23 season this afternoon. While he has presented on the bridal calendar in the past, this is the brand’s first presentation during NYFW. The collection was presented with a mixture of live models and mannequins at the Baccarat Hotel.

For his eponymous brand’s SS23 debut eveningwear collection, Andrew reflected on his earliest memories of seeing a red carpet moment on television–a Chanel No. 5 commercial with Nicole Kidman. There was something about the red carpet moment that seemed so different, so ethereal, that Andrew wanted to be a part of. The SS23 collection consists of some of the most beautiful and intricate fabrics and features 3D florals, which have become an Andrew Kwon signature. The collection was paired with footwear by Manolo Blahnik.

Andrew Kwon

Photos: Dina Litovsky

