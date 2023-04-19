Ammrada, Third-generation Luxury Jeweler Opens in Miami Beach, and Also Launches New Website

The aspirational lifestyle and jewelry line appeals to the highest end luxury consumer and speaks to the modern, yet classic woman

AMMRADA, a high-end jewelry brand offering one-of-a-kind pieces and experiences for its consumers embodies a new industry standard of high-quality prestige jewelry. At the center of the AMMRADA universe, is its timeless yet functional designs paired with refined craftsmanship that epitomize the balance of everyday glamor and aspirational luxury.

Some of AMMRADA’s beautifully mounted pieces include: Cluster Topaz Earrings, Crosswave Earrings, Link Bracelet, Heart Shaped Diamond Studs, Pink Spinel Ring, and many others. The official website launched on March 7th, where customers are able to shop online at Ammrada.com. Prices range between $5,000 and $250,000.

Founder & Creative Director, Ron Arbusman explains that over the last decade he has worked with one of the largest manufacturers in the world, launching their North American division and servicing top stores in the US with access to high-quality products. During Covid he noticed a gap in the market which he took as an opportunity to pursue his passion for high end jewelry design. This realization was the launching pad for AMMRADA.

Ammrada Collection

Arbusman has worked with Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co., Graff, Cartier, among others. “AMMRADA has a commitment to excellence and heritage. To be iconic and leave a legacy. We create modern heirlooms,” said Arbusman, a third-generation diamond purveyor. “Our collections epitomize the balance of everyday glamor and aspirational luxury. AMMRADA is alluring and engaging, sleek and stylish without generational limitations.”

Sophisticated jewelry design and quality are in Arbusman’s DNA. He started his career path following the steps of his father and grandfather, although he credits his love for the design aspect to his mother. He explains that his mother started in jewelry design drawing out pieces, which then were imported from Italy and set with his father’s diamonds.

AMMRADA is inspired by the romance of jewelry and its ability to be transformative. The fine jewelry will evoke a distinctive style that evokes a feeling of escapism. AMMRADA has recently opened a pop-up location at The Goodtime Hotel inside The Vault store offering a concierge experience to their customers and is committed to providing premier and responsive customer service while delivering beautifully mounted jewelry.

The Goodtime Hotel inside The VAULT Store

601 Washington Ave.Miami Beach, FL 33139The Goodtime Hotel

Store operation hours are from 11 AM to 6 PM, 7 days a week.



Peachy Pink Spinel Ring ($245,000)



Ammrada Link Bracelet ($22,950)



Blue Topaz Yellow Gold Earrings – Ammrada



Blue Topaz Yellow Gold Earrings ($8,955)

##

Learn More

ammrada.com

With love,

FWO