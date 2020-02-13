Alice + Olivia Fall 2020 Fashion Presentation

The alice + olivia fall/winter 2020 collection is inspired by the globetrotter: beautiful prints, fabric and artwork from across the world create an individualized concept of modern renaissance. alice + olivia designer Stacey Bendet took cues from her own artistic process renovating an apartment in the Dakota, perhaps New York City’s most iconic landmark residence. Choosing with care the modern pieces and eclectic patterns that would fill her home and bring light to the building’s grand gothic architecture took her imagination and eye on a nomadic worldwide journey. This season brings her apartment to life in clothes that evoke rich graphic tapestries, vintage French fabrics and even the deep ebony accents in the designer’s home. And like the apartment, the collection comes together with modern flair, ready to live in and inspire.

Fall/winter 2020 is modern bohemian grounded in strong materials and palettes. Its eclectic beauty is showcased in a sequence of gorgeously furnished vignettes. The sets begin with a magical dark forest, and travel through far-flung locations like an old-world Orient Express train and a chateau filled with vintage trunks, rugs and wonders.



The collection itself brings a modern twist to color blocking, with autumn gold, ruby red, and bright teal mini and maxi dresses styled with black sculptural faux-leather and croc (made into chic puffers, trenches, and dresses) and luxurious faux-fur. This back-to-black color blocking is complemented by old master paintings featured in prints and on t-shirts and sweatshirts, accented with pearl hardware details. Statement knits are featured as full looks, swathed and styled to create effortless autumn drama.

The beautiful engineered prints in the collection mix interior materials from all over the world, creating tapestry-like patterns that tell a completely new story. Intricate embroidery, billowy sleeves, high-cut necks and tops with delicate smocking give the collection its old-world attention to craft, while cropped silhouettes, and fun faux-croc make the clothes entirely modern.

Renaissance gets tough with camo print motifs on pretty dresses and puffer coats. The graphics are bold and strong and work in chorus with the collection’s rich textures: beautiful brocades, bohemian burnout silks and colorful paisleys.

Bendet says, “What’s old is right again: we ought to take time to appreciate the beauty of what’s here, and make it new.” This season, alice + olivia collaborated with Zero Waste Daniel, a New York based young designer and non-waste pioneer. At the conclusion of the design process for alice + olivia’s Fall/Winter 2020, Zero Waste Daniel applied excess fabric to breathe new life into preexisting styles like the alice+ olivia amazing high-rise boyfriend jean that features an appliqued multicolor metallic jacquard peacock motif which is paired with a bordeaux flat sequined blouson sleeve top and hand embroidered, embellished mix media denim jacket. Zero Waste Daniel says, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to show how zero waste fashion can be applied to so many styles and have the chance to flex my design skills with such a fun and colorful customer in mind. alice + olivia is the perfect partner because in order to make sustainability popular you have to also make it fun and A+O is the MOST FUN!”

Fall/Winter 2020 embodies a nomadic spirit and is an ode to vintage eclecticism for the globe trotter with a present-day wanderlust heart that is inspired by both the beauty of the past and the possibilities of the future.

ABOUT ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET

Launched in 2002, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is a brand that allows women to express their personal style. With clothing that juxtaposes the whimsical and flirty with the sexy and sophisticated, a+o epitomizes the personality and perspective of its founder, Stacey Bendet. The brand was born from Stacey’s personal quest to create the perfect pair of pants, and has since grown into a full lifestyle collection including ready-to-wear, gowns, shoes, handbags and accessories. The brand is a Hollywood favorite with celebrity fans including Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba.

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is available at the brand’s free-standing boutiques located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, East Hampton, Greenwich, Houston, Malibu, Manhasset, Miami, Orange County, Palm Beach, San Francisco, Southampton, Washington D.C., Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuwait, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Doha, Taipei, Macau, Chengdu, Bangkok, and at aliceandolivia.com. alice + olivia is also available at over 800 select department and specialty stores worldwide, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Net-a- Porter, Lane Crawford, Isetan, Hankyu, Harvey Nichols, Harrods, and Galeries Lafayette.

ABOUT ZERO WASTE DANIEL

Zero Waste Daniel is a New York based clothing designer and zero-waste lifestyle pioneer who uses pre-consumer waste sourced from New York City’s garment industry, as well as other hard-to-recycle materials, to create his line of genderless clothing and accessories. Daniel’s story and brand went viral in 2017 with more than 35 million views worldwide on NOW THIS, INSIDER, MASHABLE, and BUZZFEED. Daniel continues to inspire change and make headlines by growing the mission of ending waste culture and redefining sustainable fashion. In 2019, his projects were featured on CNN, BUZZFEED NEWS, PAPER MAGAZINE, and most recently THE NEW YORK TIMES.

